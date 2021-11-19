News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

Suffolk kids dress up and dress down for Children in Need



Matt Powell

Published: 2:14 PM November 19, 2021
Cliff Lane Primary School

A whole school photo from Cliff Lane Primary School, who had a pyjama day for Children in Need - Credit: Cliff Lane Primary School

All across Suffolk children of all ages having been dressing up in yellow Pudsey themed outfits and in some cases dressing down in pyjamas to help raise money for Children in Need.

Children in Need runs every year in November, it helps fund local charities and projects who help remove the barriers that are facing children and young people, so that they can thrive.

Below is a gallery of children from across the county who have gone out of their way to help contribute to the charity.

Children in Need

Charlie, Maisie and Stanley from Ipswich are all ready for their Pudsey day with their handmade t-shirts - Credit: Suzanne Gills

Children in Need

Alex and Oliver dressed up for school at Ixworth Primary today - Credit: Sarah Anne

Children in Need

Aria from Ipswich - Credit: Lorna Thompson

Children in Need Suffolk

Jack and Elsie from Stowmarket - Credit: Abbie Burnett

Children in Need

Children at Jo Jingles West Suffolk took part raising for Children in Need - Credit: Laura Carpenter

Children in Need

Ezra & Elodie from Ipswich - Credit: Kirsty Old

Children in Need

Stanley and Henry in their Pudsey gear - Credit: Laura Rozier

Suffolk Children in Need

Remus From Ipswich off to nursery this morning - Credit: Carla Hyland

Children in Need

Kylo from Suffolk - Credit: Sharna Norton

Children in Need

Harvey from Ipswich - Credit: Natasha Hammond

Children in Need

Tommy and Jax from Ipswich - Credit: Jade Miller

Children in Need

Nellie from Ipswich - Credit: Chloe Quinton


Children in Need
Charity Fundraiser
Ipswich News




