Suffolk kids dress up and dress down for Children in Need

Published:
2:14 PM November 19, 2021
All across Suffolk children of all ages having been dressing up in yellow Pudsey themed outfits and in some cases dressing down in pyjamas to help raise money for Children in Need.
Children in Need runs every year in November, it helps fund local charities and projects who help remove the barriers that are facing children and young people, so that they can thrive.
Below is a gallery of children from across the county who have gone out of their way to help contribute to the charity.
Charlie, Maisie and Stanley from Ipswich are all ready for their Pudsey day with their handmade t-shirts
- Credit: Suzanne Gills
Alex and Oliver dressed up for school at Ixworth Primary today
- Credit: Sarah Anne
Aria from Ipswich
- Credit: Lorna Thompson
Jack and Elsie from Stowmarket
- Credit: Abbie Burnett
Children at Jo Jingles West Suffolk took part raising for Children in Need
- Credit: Laura Carpenter
Ezra & Elodie from Ipswich
- Credit: Kirsty Old
Stanley and Henry in their Pudsey gear
- Credit: Laura Rozier
Remus From Ipswich off to nursery this morning
- Credit: Carla Hyland
Kylo from Suffolk
- Credit: Sharna Norton
Harvey from Ipswich
- Credit: Natasha Hammond
Tommy and Jax from Ipswich
- Credit: Jade Miller
Nellie from Ipswich
- Credit: Chloe Quinton
