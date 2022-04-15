Just two weeks left in children's Big Hoot writing competition

There are just two weeks left to enter Two Point Zero's writing competition. The judges will be Andrew Marsh of Dial Lane Books, Emily Parker of Raring2Go and Abygail Fossett from the Ipswich Star. - Credit: Jessica Coppins / Charlotte Bond / Emily Parker

There are just a few weeks left to enter a writing competition linked to this summer's Big Hoot art trail in Ipswich.

Ipswich technology company Two Point Zero is calling for Suffolk children to send in their owl-inspired stories, poems and prose in honour of St Elizabeth Hospice art trail.

The winning entries will be compiled into a book, and all proceeds donated to the hospice.

The three judges will be Emily Parker, editor of Raring2Go magazine, Andrew Marsh of Dial Lane Books and Abygail Fossett from the Ipswich Star.

They are looking forward to reading some imaginative entries

“For me, it has to be creative and engaging,” said Emily Parker. “Something that catches others’ attention, which they can really enjoy.

“This is a fantastic cause that kids can get involved in, as well as helping a local charity.

“As a parent, we’re always trying to encourage our kids to get involved in writing and keep up their learning skills. If you can do it in a fun way like this, it’s so much easier to encourage.

“Also, the thought that the children might win a prize, and have their name in writing in a published book, that is a great achievement.

“You never know – it could be the start of their writing career!”

Andrew Marsh agreed, saying: “I am absolutely chuffed to be a part of this competition, I think it’s a wonderful idea.

“St Elizabeth Hospice is a fantastic cause, and I’ve sponsored an owl for the Big Hoot. I think there’s a sense of excitement already, and I am sure it will bring a lot of footfall to Ipswich.

“I was a judge for a writing competition two years ago for BBC2 and I thoroughly enjoyed it, and am looking forward to reading everyone’s stories and poems again this year.

“I only hope we have lots of entries!”

Submissions must be no more than 500 words, and can either be stories, poems or prose.

Email your submission to bighoot@2pointzero.co.uk

Be sure to include your name, age, school year and contact details for a parent or guardian.

The closing date for entries is midnight on May 1, 2022, and winners will be notified in the week commencing May 16.