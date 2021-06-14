Did you do a litter-pick this weekend? Spot yourself in our Suffolk Clean Sweep gallery
This weekend, we challenged you to help keep our beautiful county clean by taking part in Suffolk's Clean Sweep - and you did not disappoint with your amazing efforts.
The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star teamed up with BBC Radio Suffolk to promote the clean-up, a week before Suffolk Day.
EADT and Star editor Brad Jones implored people to "show some community pride and get our county looking its very best".
Groups across the county got involved, the Ipswich Orwell Rotary Club cleaning St Clements church, in Fore Street.
Sudbury Community Wardens organised the first litter-pick in the town since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with volunteer police cadets and residents taking part.
Waitrose Sudbury also sponsored the event on Saturday.
And Rubbish Walks founder Jason Alexander went to herculean efforts to keeping Ipswich tidy by completing a 24-hour litter-picking marathon.
He was supported by many volunteers throughout, including members of the Wombles groups across the town which he has helped to set up.
Did you take part in Suffolk's Clean Sweep? Email your photos to newsroom@archant.co.uk