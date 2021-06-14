Did you do a litter-pick this weekend? Spot yourself in our Suffolk Clean Sweep gallery

Published: 4:00 PM June 14, 2021

This weekend, we challenged you to help keep our beautiful county clean by taking part in Suffolk's Clean Sweep - and you did not disappoint with your amazing efforts.

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star teamed up with BBC Radio Suffolk to promote the clean-up, a week before Suffolk Day.

EADT and Star editor Brad Jones implored people to "show some community pride and get our county looking its very best".

Volunteers have been out and about today playing their part to keep Suffolk clean - Credit: Brad Jones

Groups across the county got involved, the Ipswich Orwell Rotary Club cleaning St Clements church, in Fore Street.

Ipswich Orwell Rotary Club cleaned up the grounds of St Clements Church in Fore street - Credit: Russell Leeburn

Sudbury Community Wardens organised the first litter-pick in the town since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with volunteer police cadets and residents taking part.

Residents in Sudbury joined in the litter-pick as part of the Suffolk Clean Sweep campaign - Credit: Bradley Smith

You may also want to watch:

Waitrose Sudbury also sponsored the event on Saturday.

The Sudbury litter-pick for the Suffolk Clean Sweep campaign was organised by the town's community wardens - Credit: Bradley Smith

And Rubbish Walks founder Jason Alexander went to herculean efforts to keeping Ipswich tidy by completing a 24-hour litter-picking marathon.

Jason Alexander with the Chantry Wombles during the Suffolk Clean Sweep campaign - Credit: Jason Alexander

He was supported by many volunteers throughout, including members of the Wombles groups across the town which he has helped to set up.

Did you take part in Suffolk's Clean Sweep? Email your photos to newsroom@archant.co.uk