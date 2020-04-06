Two arrested in connection with shop break-ins

East of England Co-op store in Ulster Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE Google

Two men have been arrested in connection with burglary following two raids on convenience stores.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first incident took place at about 2.20am on Sunday, March 15, at the East of England Co-op store in Ulster Avenue, Ipswich.

Police said a number of items, including alcohol, food and drink, were stolen.

You may also want to watch:

Alcohol was also stolen from McColls in The Street, Hollesley, at about 4.40am later the same day.

Police arrested two men on Friday, April 3.

Scott Hyam, 33, of Leopold Road, Ipswich was subsequently charged with two offences of commercial burglary.

He was remanded in custody and appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 4, and is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, May 4.

A 30-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of burglary. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.