Two arrested in connection with shop break-ins

PUBLISHED: 13:25 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 06 April 2020

East of England Co-op store in Ulster Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

East of England Co-op store in Ulster Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Google

Two men have been arrested in connection with burglary following two raids on convenience stores.

The first incident took place at about 2.20am on Sunday, March 15, at the East of England Co-op store in Ulster Avenue, Ipswich.

Police said a number of items, including alcohol, food and drink, were stolen.

Alcohol was also stolen from McColls in The Street, Hollesley, at about 4.40am later the same day.

Police arrested two men on Friday, April 3.

Scott Hyam, 33, of Leopold Road, Ipswich was subsequently charged with two offences of commercial burglary.

He was remanded in custody and appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 4, and is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, May 4.

A 30-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of burglary. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police called to Ipswich park after reports of man with gun

A picture taken near Bourne Park of the police incident Picture: ANDY SCOTT

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

It’s a pink moon next week - where are the best places to see it in Suffolk?

Where to see the Pink Moon in Suffolk Picture: Getty Images

40 more people test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk now stands at more than 200 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich man to face trial over attempted murder of three pedestrians

The scene in St Helen's Street, Ipswich, the following morning Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

