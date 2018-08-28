Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Controversial ‘cheese wedge’ development recommended for refusal

PUBLISHED: 07:30 20 November 2018

A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

Archant

A proposal to create 100 new homes on the site of former council offices looks set to be refused.

Suffolk Coastal District Council’s planning committee is due to consider the application at Melton Hill, known locally as the “cheese wedges”, on Monday, November 26.

Developer Active Urban Woodbridge Limited (AUWL) withdrew its original application for the site in August this year before quickly submitting a second application.

The revised application saw a decrease in the number of affordable properties being built on the site, from 32 to 15.

As part of the application, the developer also applied for Vacant Building Credit (VBC) - a scheme promoted to encourage developers to use brownfield sites.

To qualify for the credit, the council says a site must have “not been in continuous use for any six-month period during the last three years”.

Documents published ahead of the meeting state that the council does not believe the building to have been vacant for this length of time, having been occupied by the authority up until December 2016.

As a result of this and the lack of affordable homes, the proposal is recommended for refusal.

Resident John Saggers said he was pleased with the proposed refusal of the plans.

“Despite the applicant’s efforts to reduce the amount of affordable homes by claiming a technicality within a new application, the planning department has, quite rightly, recommended refusal on the basis that the full policy-compliant number of affordable homes must be provided,” said Mr Saggers.

A spokesman for Active Urban Woodbridge Limited said: “We have worked constructively with officers at the council and are reassured that they remain supportive of the scheme in all regards, save for the question of whether Vacant Building Credit applies or not.

“We are firmly of the view that it does apply and do not agree with the council’s reasoning as to why it does not.

“Our approach is always to seek to be policy compliant on the delivery of affordable housing and we believe our developments are better places where they have a mixed and balanced community.

“Ideally we would have liked to be able to provide a policy compliant level of affordable housing. However, the scheme’s viability is such that we are unable to deliver that.”

Topic Tags:

Get out the warm weather clothes as it’s going to get colder today

12 minutes ago Russell Cook
Temperatures set to drop today with possible outbreaks of hail. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Get out the hats, gloves and overcoats today as it’s going to be cold.

Controversial ‘cheese wedge’ development recommended for refusal

5 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

A proposal to create 100 new homes on the site of former council offices looks set to be refused.

Teenager allegedly ‘plunged’ knife into victim’s groin at Ravenswood McDonald’s, court hears

Yesterday, 20:16 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A 16-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the car park of a McDonald’s restaurant in Ipswich during a violent fight in front of shocked members of the public, it has been alleged.

Record £30,000 donation gets Surviving Winter appeal off to a flying start in Suffolk

05:30 Brad Jones
Brad Jones, Joshua Hopkins and Tim Holder at the launch of the Surviving Winter Campaign 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This year’s Surviving Winter appeal has got off to one of its best ever starts in Suffolk – and has been boosted by a record £30,000 match funding pledge.

Police appeal for information about HGV which failed to stop after crash with Mercedes

Yesterday, 22:40 Will Jefford
Police are appealing for information after a hit and run in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after a HGV failed to stop after colliding with another vehicle in Ipswich.

Gallery Gin is the Christmas favourite in Ipswich shops so far this year

Yesterday, 20:45 Megan Aldous
Zeebra ChicPicture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Christmas has arrived in the Ipswich high street with festive displays in many windows - we find out what is selling fast and how sales are comparing to last year.

Video New American diner opened for disabled people

Yesterday, 19:16 Suzanne Day
Nick Leonard at the new american style diner at Genesis Orwell Mencap Diner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It is a swanky diner which brings a touch of American culture to the streets of Ipswich.

Ipswich Town legend Colin Harper died of industrial disease, inquest hears

Yesterday, 12:54 Jake Foxford
Colin Harper (centre) aged 27, with George Burley and Bruce Twamley in January 1974. Picture: OWEN HINES

An ex-Ipswich Town player who worked with asbestos before becoming a professional footballer died of industrial disease, an inquest heard.

Anthony Horowitz - “I am destined to be in Orford for eternity”

Yesterday, 19:30 Katy Sandalls
Novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz Picture: GREGG BROWN

Author and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz visited Woodbridge to give a talk at Seckford Hall about his life and works. We caught up with him to talk about his home in Orford, his love for Suffolk and how he plans to spend eternity in the county.

Drink-driver so over the limit even he couldn’t believe breath test reading

Yesterday, 17:08 Tom Potter
Gavin Keeble was breathalysed after being pulled over for driving without headlights at night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Ipswich man who drove with no headlights after drinking eight cans of lager at a barbecue has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

Most read

Police appeal for information about HGV which failed to stop after crash with Mercedes

Police are appealing for information after a hit and run in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video New American diner opened for disabled people

Nick Leonard at the new american style diner at Genesis Orwell Mencap Diner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drink-driver so over the limit even he couldn’t believe breath test reading

Gavin Keeble was breathalysed after being pulled over for driving without headlights at night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager allegedly ‘plunged’ knife into victim’s groin at Ravenswood McDonald’s, court hears

Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town legend Colin Harper died of industrial disease, inquest hears

Colin Harper (centre) aged 27, with George Burley and Bruce Twamley in January 1974. Picture: OWEN HINES

Bailiffs threatened to take vulnerable mum’s children away in harrowing case of rule-breaking

Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide