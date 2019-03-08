Partly Cloudy

MP concerned by possible reduced access to minor injuries unit

PUBLISHED: 14:17 21 May 2019

Felixstowe Community Hospital, home to the Minor Injuries Unit Picture: PAGEPIX

Felixstowe Community Hospital, home to the Minor Injuries Unit Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Concerns have been raised about a reduction in services at the Felixstowe Minor Injuries Unit after it was alleged that the NHS 111 service had stopped referring patients to the service.

Dr Therese Coffey has raised concerns about the Minor Injuries Unit Picture: GREGG BROWNDr Therese Coffey has raised concerns about the Minor Injuries Unit Picture: GREGG BROWN

An announcement was made last December that the MIU would see a reduction in services with walk-in patients no longer being accepted from April 1.

Now, however, Suffolk Coastal MP, Therese Coffey is concerned that further services may have stopped using the centre, including the non-emergency number known as NHS 111.

Dr Coffey said:"Something seems to have gone very wrong here.

"When I met the Health Minister last year I was reassured that by calling NHS 111, patients could get same day access to the Felixstowe Minor Injuries Unit. I am very concerned that this is now not the case for patients."

"I am seeking an urgent meeting with the Head of the NHS for the East of England. I will work with the Mayor and our county councillors on this important issue.

"I also plan to organise a public meeting so patients can get some direct answers from the NHS top brass."

NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Terror suspect: ‘I lived in four bed home in nicest part of Ipswich’

A suspected terrorist has claimed he lived in a four bed home in the nicest part of Ipswich under a government monitoring program Picture: MIKE PAGE

Former world’s fattest man Paul Mason is returning home

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason is returning home to the UK Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

Closure of another Ipswich store confirmed

The closure of Ipswich's Cotswold Outdoor has been confirmed. Photo: Archant.

Air Ambulance support as pair arrested on train tracks for Ipswich burglary

An East Anglian Air Ambulance also flew near to Henley Road, Ipswich, to treat a woman detained by police for a minor arm injury Picture: EAAA

Three play areas at Felixstowe receiving major revamp for toddlers to teens

Designs for Gosford Way Picture: WAVENEY NORSE/HAGS

