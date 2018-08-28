Dogs set for day of fun at Woofers Winter Walk

Suffolk Dog Day supporters are being invited to a Woofers Winter Walk at Helmingham Hall. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION Suffolk Community Foundation

From Spaniels to Shih Tzus, Suffolk’s dogs have been invited to the county’s first ever Woofers Winter Walk at one of the area’s most picturesque settings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Helmingham Hall in the snow. What will the weather be like for the Woofers Winter Walk? Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION Helmingham Hall in the snow. What will the weather be like for the Woofers Winter Walk? Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The event, organised by the team behind Suffolk Dog Day, entails a ‘pawfect’ three-mile walk around the grounds of Helmingham Hall on March 3.

Gates open for the two-legged and four-legged alike at 09.30am, with entry at just £5.

Children under 12 and pooches go free, with a doggy bag of gifts on offer at the finish line for those who register their interest online.

The walk, first announced in November, follows the shock cancellation of 2018’s Suffolk Dog Day - which would have been its 11th year - due to the sizzling summer heatwave raising the temperature to 35C.

Feeling that they had let Suffolk’s pooches down, Laura Ripman, event manager, said: “Last year we had to cancel the main event in July due to the soaring temperatures. This was for the well-being of both dogs and their owners.

“It was the right thing to do, but we felt we should give something back to ‘The Woofers’ now by creating something different and new that would also show off the beauty of Helmingham Hall at a different time of year.”

In addition to the winter wander, the festivities are set to continue at the Woofers Winter Walk village - including a doggy selfie competition, all in aid of Suffolk Community Foundation and its work with charities around the county.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation has high hopes for the inaugural event, which he hopes to repeat every year: “We want to keep this event informal, a chance to just turn up, be together and get out there with our dogs and enjoy a 3 mile walk around the stunning parkland at Helmingham Hall.

“That will be really special in itself.

“If people love it as much we hope they will, then perhaps The Woofers Winter Walk will become an annual addition to the main event, Suffolk Dog Day, which we will be bring back bigger and better to Helmingham on July 28 2019.”

More information, as well as registration for the doggy bags can be found on the event’s website.