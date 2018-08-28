Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dogs set for day of fun at Woofers Winter Walk

PUBLISHED: 15:33 05 February 2019

Suffolk Dog Day supporters are being invited to a Woofers Winter Walk at Helmingham Hall. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Suffolk Dog Day supporters are being invited to a Woofers Winter Walk at Helmingham Hall. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Suffolk Community Foundation

From Spaniels to Shih Tzus, Suffolk’s dogs have been invited to the county’s first ever Woofers Winter Walk at one of the area’s most picturesque settings.

Helmingham Hall in the snow. What will the weather be like for the Woofers Winter Walk? Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATIONHelmingham Hall in the snow. What will the weather be like for the Woofers Winter Walk? Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The event, organised by the team behind Suffolk Dog Day, entails a ‘pawfect’ three-mile walk around the grounds of Helmingham Hall on March 3.

Gates open for the two-legged and four-legged alike at 09.30am, with entry at just £5.

Children under 12 and pooches go free, with a doggy bag of gifts on offer at the finish line for those who register their interest online.

The walk, first announced in November, follows the shock cancellation of 2018’s Suffolk Dog Day - which would have been its 11th year - due to the sizzling summer heatwave raising the temperature to 35C.

Feeling that they had let Suffolk’s pooches down, Laura Ripman, event manager, said: “Last year we had to cancel the main event in July due to the soaring temperatures. This was for the well-being of both dogs and their owners.

“It was the right thing to do, but we felt we should give something back to ‘The Woofers’ now by creating something different and new that would also show off the beauty of Helmingham Hall at a different time of year.”

In addition to the winter wander, the festivities are set to continue at the Woofers Winter Walk village - including a doggy selfie competition, all in aid of Suffolk Community Foundation and its work with charities around the county.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation has high hopes for the inaugural event, which he hopes to repeat every year: “We want to keep this event informal, a chance to just turn up, be together and get out there with our dogs and enjoy a 3 mile walk around the stunning parkland at Helmingham Hall.

“That will be really special in itself.

“If people love it as much we hope they will, then perhaps The Woofers Winter Walk will become an annual addition to the main event, Suffolk Dog Day, which we will be bring back bigger and better to Helmingham on July 28 2019.”

More information, as well as registration for the doggy bags can be found on the event’s website.

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Family’s heartbreak after dead cat found with ear and tail hacked off

Mollie was just 10 months old Picture: MANDY BENNETT

“I said I’d never bake again” says owner of new thriving cakery in Ipswich

Cakes and cookies at BMC Cakery on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Is the billionaire king of retail Mike Ashley opening a plush new store in Ipswich?

Flannels in Swindon. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family’s heartbreak after dead cat found with ear and tail hacked off

#includeImage($article, 225)

“I said I’d never bake again” says owner of new thriving cakery in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Is the billionaire king of retail Mike Ashley opening a plush new store in Ipswich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Apology for blogger whose gender comments led to call from police

Margaret Nelson was asked to 'tone down' her remarks on gender Picture: MARGARET NELSON

Find out how much less your wage packet is worth now in real terms than it was in 2007

Picture Getty Images

Referee for Norwich v Ipswich derby clash named

Peter Bankes will take charge of the East Anglian derby clash at Carrow Road on Sunday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Midnight Walk takes a step back to the 80s

More than 1,000 people have already signed up for the 2019 Midnight Walk. Participants were kitted out in neon colours for last year's event. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

‘Eddie Hearn knows what a big future I could have’ - Wardley wants title fight next

Fabio Wardley during his win over Morgan Dessaux at the O2 Arena in London. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists