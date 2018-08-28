Partly Cloudy

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

PUBLISHED: 13:55 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:55 24 December 2018

Tavern Street, Ipswich, where the alleged assault took place. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police are appealing for witnesses following an allegation of a serious sexual assault during the early hours of the morning.

The incident took place around 3am in the early hours of Sunday, December 23 in Tavern Street, Ipswich town centre.

The victim, a man, reports that he was approached by a male who engaged him in conversation before sexually assaulting him in a shop doorway.

The suspect then left the scene in the direction or The Cornhill.

The offender is described as 18 to 24 years old and of Asian appearance.

He was wearing blue jeans, a grey or blue top and black trainers.

The victim is being supported by specialist trained officers as detectives have been undertaking initial enquiries into this incident.

Witnesses or anybody with any information are asked to call Ipswich CID on 101 quoting reference 74055/18, or alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Tavern Street, Ipswich, where the alleged assault took place. Picture: GREGG BROWN

