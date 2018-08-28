Partly Cloudy

BMW in crash with another car and lamppost

PUBLISHED: 06:31 20 January 2019

A BMW collided with another car and lamppost near Macaulay Road and Congreve Road in Ipswich, according to reports to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A BMW collided with another car and lamppost near Macaulay Road and Congreve Road in Ipswich, according to reports to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A BMW reportedly collided with another car and a lamppost in Ipswich, with paramedics, police and firefighters attending the scene.

Suffolk Constabulary were called to reports of a road traffic collision in the area of Macaulay Road and Congreve Road in Ipswich, around 11pm on January 19.

Police reported a BMW 1 Series colliding with a parked Vauxhall Astra, with the incident also causing damage to a nearby lamppost.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were also called to the crash to assist officers.

The driver of the BMW was seen at the scene by paramedics after reportedly suffering with neck pain following the accident.

One fire engine attended the scene from the Princes Street station in Ipswich and left the scene at 11.10am.

