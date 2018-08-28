Ring any bells? Do you know who is behind spate of doorbell thefts?

Fed-up neighbours in Ravenswood have been on the receiving end of an unusual version of knock-down ginger - with nuisance thieves ringing their bells before making off with them.

At least 20 people in the area of have reported being victim to the door bell thieves in recent weeks, with the first of the spate of thefts taking place before Christmas.

Victims say the doorbell thefts are ringing the bells first, before prising them off.

Police say they have recently had reports of thefts of doorbells from Mansbrook Boulevard, Huckleberry Crescent and Felixstowe Road.

Stella Cheung, who lives in Ravenswood, spoke of how she was alone downstairs watching television when the doorbell rang continuously.

“I felt it was very unusual,” she said.

“The bell stopped ringing a few seconds afterwards. The next morning I noticed the doorbell had disappeared.”

Magdalena Czajkowska had her doorbell taken by the thieves on Saturday afternoon.

She said: “It made me really angry because it really scared my son. Just before the incident I noticed two teenagers on their bikes near my door, then my doorbell went off a few times.

“When I looked through the door I realised they had taken the bell off. I wanted to follow them but at the time I was on the own with my son who got scared.”

Another Ravenswood resident, who did not want to be named, said he caught a doorbell stealing culprit in the act.

He saw video footage of the thief trying to pull it off the base on his Ring doorbell, which has a built-in camera.

He said: “Initially I thought he wanted to push the bell and run just for fun. I then saw on the Ravenswood Facebook page that other people have had theirs stolen.

“I realised upon reviewing the video it that they were actually trying to remove it, not to push the button.

“Theft, even if it is not for profit is completely unacceptable.

“It would be such a waste for their lives and prospects to get a criminal record over something so petty and limit their future opportunities.”

Others have reported finding doorbells in car ports, outside people’s homes and sometimes in groups of five or six.

Anyone with information about the doorbell thefts should call Suffolk police on 101.