Fears for welfare of missing teenager

Jake Nichols, who has gone missing in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Concerns have been raised over the welfare of a missing teenager.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Constabulary has launched an appeal to trace Jake Nichols after the 19-year-old was reported missing on Friday, January 18.

Jake was last seen at approximately 11am Saturday morning at his home in Bury St Edmunds and has been missing since then.

A police spokesman said: “There are concerns for his welfare.

“Officers have made a number of enquiries to locate him but are now appealing for any sightings of him, or for anyone with information about where he is, to come forward.”

Jake is described as white, of slim build with brown hair. He is thought to be wearing a dark grey hooded top, black jogging bottoms and trainers.

Police have also released a photograph of him to help jog people’s memories.

Anyone with information regarding Jake is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting ref 330 18/01.