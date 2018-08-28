Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fears for welfare of missing teenager

PUBLISHED: 01:48 20 January 2019 | UPDATED: 02:07 20 January 2019

Jake Nichols, who has gone missing in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Jake Nichols, who has gone missing in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Concerns have been raised over the welfare of a missing teenager.

Suffolk Constabulary has launched an appeal to trace Jake Nichols after the 19-year-old was reported missing on Friday, January 18.

Jake was last seen at approximately 11am Saturday morning at his home in Bury St Edmunds and has been missing since then.

A police spokesman said: “There are concerns for his welfare.

“Officers have made a number of enquiries to locate him but are now appealing for any sightings of him, or for anyone with information about where he is, to come forward.”

Jake is described as white, of slim build with brown hair. He is thought to be wearing a dark grey hooded top, black jogging bottoms and trainers.

Police have also released a photograph of him to help jog people’s memories.

Anyone with information regarding Jake is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting ref 330 18/01.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Emergency services called as person suffers ‘horrific’ fall on Ipswich Cornhill steps

A nearby fire engine was flagged down to help Picture: ARCHANT

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Emergency services called as person suffers ‘horrific’ fall on Ipswich Cornhill steps

#includeImage($article, 225)

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Emergency services called as person suffers ‘horrific’ fall on Ipswich Cornhill steps

A nearby fire engine was flagged down to help Picture: ARCHANT

REVIEW: Could Harvester’s new vegan burgers be the solution to eating less red meat?

The new vegan purist burger at Harvester for veganuary. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Duo set for mammoth 125-mile charity kayak race

Matthew Hague, 29, left, and Oliver Ainsworth, 23, right, will complete the mammoth race in April Picture: OLIVER AINSWORTH

‘It’s not a PR stunt... I felt I owed it to them’ - Lambert on paying for fans’ Blackburn travel

The travelling Ipswich fans high up in the Darwen End stand at Blackburn Picture Pagepix

Keane too honest and Elder will learn – Lambert reflects on Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is greeted by Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park. Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists