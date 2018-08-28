-

Police still seeking answers to central Ipswich car theft

PUBLISHED: 16:30 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 01 February 2019

The Kia Sportage was stolen from Grafton Way in Ipswich on January 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk police officers are urging the public to look out for a car stolen from the centre of Ipswich.

Parked next to the skate park in Grafton Way on Monday, January 14, the white Kia Sportage was stolen between 9.15 pm and 9.30pm.

The car had the registration number CA14 KNH, but police now believe that it could be in use in the area using different number plates.

CCTV footage from the scene revealed the car was driven out to the roundabout with Bridge Street and then travelled over Stoke Bridge towards Vernon Street.

A child’s car seat and pushchair were inside the car and it is possible they may have been discarded in the local area.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 9pm and 9.30pm and saw anyone acting suspiciously, the Kia Sportage before or after is was stolen and any of the contents that could have been abandoned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Phil Burton at Landmark House in Ipswich, preferably by emailing Philip.Burton@suffolk.pnn.police.uk and quoting reference 2758/19, or failing that by calling 101.

Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

