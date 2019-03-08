Concerns over welfare of missing teenager

Police are searching for Ipswich teenager Chantel Swain Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Officers are concerned for the welfare of a missing Ipswich teenager who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

Chantel Swain, 16, was last seen in Ipswich on September 14 and was reported as missing at around 7.30pm on Sunday, September 15.

Chantel is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, of a medium build, with a tanned complexion, and with shoulder length blonde/pink hair, and blue eyes.

She was wearing snake skin print trousers, a grey crop top, a black puffa jacket and wool shoes.

Suffolk police believe that Chantel may have travelled to Preston, Lancashire.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are concerned for the welfare of Chantel and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts to contact Suffolk police on 101."