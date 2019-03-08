E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Concerns over welfare of missing teenager

PUBLISHED: 17:56 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 17 September 2019

Police are searching for Ipswich teenager Chantel Swain Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are searching for Ipswich teenager Chantel Swain Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Officers are concerned for the welfare of a missing Ipswich teenager who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

Chantel Swain, 16, was last seen in Ipswich on September 14 and was reported as missing at around 7.30pm on Sunday, September 15.

Chantel is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, of a medium build, with a tanned complexion, and with shoulder length blonde/pink hair, and blue eyes.

She was wearing snake skin print trousers, a grey crop top, a black puffa jacket and wool shoes.

Suffolk police believe that Chantel may have travelled to Preston, Lancashire.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are concerned for the welfare of Chantel and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts to contact Suffolk police on 101."

Most Read

Ipswich’s largest B&M to open its doors on Saturday

New B&M Warren Heath Photo: Paul Geater

Man, 35, arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Ipswich’s largest B&M to open its doors on Saturday

New B&M Warren Heath Photo: Paul Geater

Man, 35, arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Hundreds respond to offer of free self defence classes for women

Hazem Attia is running two free self defence classes for women in Ipswich Picture: HAZEM ATTIA

Concerns over welfare of missing teenager

Police are searching for Ipswich teenager Chantel Swain Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Matchday Live: Lambert’s men bid to reclaim top spot at MK Dons

Ipswich Town take on MK Dons at Stadium MK this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Are dog-friendly pubs still a place for non-dog lovers?

One of The Dog's loyal customers, Lola enjoying a sunny day. Do you think dogs belong in a pub? Picture: THE GRUNDISBURGH DOG

Vote for your favourites in our top 30 ‘either or’ questions of all time

Greene King conducted a poll to find out what Britain prefers in the ultimate 30 'either or' questions. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists