Appeals to find missing Ipswich teenager, 16

Suffolk police have appealed for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich.

Niamh Simons was last seen at 1.40pm yesterday afternoon, Monday, November 9.

It is believed the teenager has travelled to London by train.

Niamh is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and with long, dark brown hair.

She was wearing a beige cropped coat, black leggings, white trainers and carrying a large black shoulder bag.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Anyone who believes they have seen Niamh, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.”