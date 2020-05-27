E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police recruiting for detective ranks as direct entry scheme reopens

27 May, 2020 - 05:30
An instructor speaks to existing recruits to the detective entry training programme at Suffolk Police Picture: NEIL PERRY

An instructor speaks to existing recruits to the detective entry training programme at Suffolk Police Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

This week marks the launch of another round of recruitment for Suffolk Constabulary’s detective entry programme.

The force launched recruitment for another crop of detective constables on Monday allowing applicants to enter the service without the requirement of two years’ experience working as a uniformed beat officer.

Suffolk was one of the first forces in the country to launch the scheme in 2017, when more than 2,300 people made enquiries and 229 submitted applications – with 22 eventually making the grade.

Apart from one person who relocated, all now work within the serious and complex crime investigation teams.

The constabulary is looking for talented individuals with an aptitude for detective work, but without necessarily having prior policing experience.

According to the force, the job requires a strong belief in public service, emotional intelligence, compassion, resilience, determination, confidence to make difficult decisions and a methodical mind.

The scheme was nominated in the World Class Policing Awards in November last year.

In 2017, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) warned of a national crisis in the shortage of detectives. A year later, there was still a shortfall of 5,000 investigators across England and Wales meaning one in five detective desks were empty or are filled with unqualified staff.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger said: “Talented individuals, attracted to the idea of entering the police service as a detective have an exciting future.

“I would urge anyone who thinks this may be for them to contact us and see if this could be the career for them. It really is an extraordinary opportunity. Once successfully through their development programme, they can lead investigations into serious and complex crime, often involving vulnerable victims.

“To secure a positive result for victims is hugely rewarding as is the prosecution of those responsible for these crimes, as it helps build the confidence in policing for our local community.

“While we must never forget the value of policing experience, I believe the detective entry scheme will be of great interest to those who recognise their potential to work with the vulnerable who may become victims.”

Visit the website here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

When the First Floor Club was the place to be seen in Ipswich

A Miss First Floor Club crowning in October 1978 with Ken Bean handing over the prize. Picture: Paul Nixon.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

When the First Floor Club was the place to be seen in Ipswich

A Miss First Floor Club crowning in October 1978 with Ken Bean handing over the prize. Picture: Paul Nixon.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘We didn’t have any money...we had to get it right’ - how selling the crown jewels eventually took Town to the promised land

The sale of Kieron Dyer (right) ultimately helped propel Ipswich Town to the Premier League in 2000. Picture: ARCHANT

First look at plans for new Portman Road multi-storey car park

Indicative images of what the new Portman Road multi-storey car park could look like. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS/IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

New trains becoming familiar sight on East Anglia’s rail network

Greater Anglia's new bi-mode fleet lined up at Crown Point depot in Norwich. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Why has a key blue print for future housing development in Suffolk been delayed?

A joint local plan effectively maps out where sustainable development can happen. File picture: ARCHANT

Police recruiting for detective ranks as direct entry scheme reopens

An instructor speaks to existing recruits to the detective entry training programme at Suffolk Police Picture: NEIL PERRY
Drive 24