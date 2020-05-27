Police recruiting for detective ranks as direct entry scheme reopens

An instructor speaks to existing recruits to the detective entry training programme at Suffolk Police Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

This week marks the launch of another round of recruitment for Suffolk Constabulary’s detective entry programme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The force launched recruitment for another crop of detective constables on Monday – allowing applicants to enter the service without the requirement of two years’ experience working as a uniformed beat officer.

Suffolk was one of the first forces in the country to launch the scheme in 2017, when more than 2,300 people made enquiries and 229 submitted applications – with 22 eventually making the grade.

Apart from one person who relocated, all now work within the serious and complex crime investigation teams.

The constabulary is looking for talented individuals with an aptitude for detective work, but without necessarily having prior policing experience.

According to the force, the job requires a strong belief in public service, emotional intelligence, compassion, resilience, determination, confidence to make difficult decisions and a methodical mind.

The scheme was nominated in the World Class Policing Awards in November last year.

In 2017, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) warned of a national crisis in the shortage of detectives. A year later, there was still a shortfall of 5,000 investigators across England and Wales – meaning one in five detective desks were empty or are filled with unqualified staff.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger said: “Talented individuals, attracted to the idea of entering the police service as a detective have an exciting future.

“I would urge anyone who thinks this may be for them to contact us and see if this could be the career for them. It really is an extraordinary opportunity. Once successfully through their development programme, they can lead investigations into serious and complex crime, often involving vulnerable victims.

“To secure a positive result for victims is hugely rewarding – as is the prosecution of those responsible for these crimes, as it helps build the confidence in policing for our local community.

“While we must never forget the value of policing experience, I believe the detective entry scheme will be of great interest to those who recognise their potential to work with the vulnerable who may become victims.”

Visit the website here.