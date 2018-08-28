‘If you run from police, make sure you’re faster’ - Officers’ quip after Ipswich drug arrest

The Ipswich police officers made it clear from their tweet that drug dealers should always make sure they can outrun the police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police in Ipswich have some tongue-in-cheek tips for drug dealers in the town - put the hours in at the gym or risk getting caught.

Officers in the town arrested a man in Sheldrake Avenue, Ipswich after chasing him down on foot.

He was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and what appear to be wraps of Class A drugs.

The Ipswich West Police twitter account posted last night: “Todays top tips: 1. Don’t deal drugs.

“2. If you are going to deal drugs and then run from police, make sure they aren’t faster than you.

“3. DON’T DEAL DRUGS.”

A police spokesman said: “At around 8.30pm on November 25, officers from the Ipswich West Safer Neighbourhood Team, out on proactive patrol in the Sheldrake Drive area of Ipswich, had cause to stop and speak to man.

“The man fled from officers who then ran a short distance and detained him.

“He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.”