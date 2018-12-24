Partly Cloudy

Girl charged with criminal damage after reports of trouble on housing estate

24 December, 2018 - 16:48
Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

A teenage girl has been charged with criminal damage and failing to comply with a dispersal order after reports of continuing trouble at an anti-social behaviour hotspot.

Residents of Garrick Way and Castle Court, in Ipswich, called police with two to three incidents per night from vandals said to be shouting abuse, vandalising property and throwing stones at windows.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said two girls, both aged 14, were arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with a Section 35 direction on Friday, December 21 and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, a Section 35 dispersal order gives police the power to order people to leave an area to remove or reduce the likelihood of members of the public becoming harrassed, alarmed or distressed.

One of the girls was subsequently charged with failing to comply with a Section 35 direction and with two counts of criminal damage relating to two incidents which took place between Monday, December 17 and Friday, December 21 in Garrick Way and Castle Court, Ipswich.

The girl appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Monday, December 24 and is next due to appear at Ipswich Youth Court on Thursday, January 10.

The other 14-year girl was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 14-year-old girl was also arrested on Wednesday, December 19 on suspicion of possession of a class B drug.

She was subsequently charged for possession of cannabis and for failing to comply with a Section 35 direction.

The girl was released on police bail and is due to appear at Ipswich Youth Court on Thursday, January 10.

Girl charged with criminal damage after reports of trouble on housing estate

