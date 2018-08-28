Partly Cloudy

Man charged with allegedly carrying machete in town centre

PUBLISHED: 16:53 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:53 24 December 2018

Just days before Christmas, Ipswich town centre was bustling with shoppers. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Just days before Christmas, Ipswich town centre was bustling with shoppers. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

A machete-wielding man was reportedly spotted in Ispwich on one of the busiest Christmas shopping days of the year.

Police were called shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday, December 22 following reports of a man being seen with a machete in the centre of Ipswich.

Suffolk Constabulary arrested Vamps Fountain, a 40-year-old man, of no fixed address, in connection with the incident in the town centre.

A short time after the arrest, Fountain was taken to the Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

Fountain was subsequently charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was remanded into custody and was due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, December 24.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

