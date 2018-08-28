Man charged with allegedly carrying machete in town centre

Just days before Christmas, Ipswich town centre was bustling with shoppers. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

A machete-wielding man was reportedly spotted in Ispwich on one of the busiest Christmas shopping days of the year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday, December 22 following reports of a man being seen with a machete in the centre of Ipswich.

Suffolk Constabulary arrested Vamps Fountain, a 40-year-old man, of no fixed address, in connection with the incident in the town centre.

A short time after the arrest, Fountain was taken to the Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

Fountain was subsequently charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was remanded into custody and was due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, December 24.