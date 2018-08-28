Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Vulnerable woman ‘lost control’ over drug dealers at her home, police reveal

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 December 2018

Police have spent months gathering intelligence in the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have spent months gathering intelligence in the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Drugs dealers have been using threats and intimidation to target vulnerable people in a coastal town, police have revealed.

Officers from Felixstowe’s Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) revealed how one woman “lost control” over dealers, who regularly visited her home and took advantage of her vulnerable position.

Police said they have spent the past two months gathering intelligence on drug dealing in the Suffolk town, saying they have “worked with other organisations to support and safeguard vulnerable individuals targeted by these groups”.

As part of that, they supported one Class A drug addict who had been “subject to unwanted threats and visits by drug dealers who were taking advantage of her vulnerable position”.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary added: “She had lost control over these people and the resulting activity at her address had raised anti-social behaviour complaints from neighbours.

“Through this support the woman responded very positively and embarked on a drug rehabilitation programme and her health has improved immensely as a result.

“Police helped to install a home security doorbell system which deterred the dealers from calling at her address as their images were recorded at the front door of the premises.

“The lady has changed her life around and relocated to a nearby town to start again.”

In another alleged incident, police said three people from London had been arrested following a reported robbery at an address where Class A drugs were also seized.

“Working with partners, the tenant associated with the address where the suspects had been staying has also been rehomed, preventing any future opportunity for the drug dealers to return,” the police spokesman added.

Tackling drug trafficking is one of the priorities for the SNT in Felixstowe as part of work to deal with “county lines”, where drug dealers leave major cities and head to quieter rural areas to set up base and deal.

Police say they often exploit the vulnerable using coercion, intimidation, violence and weapons.

Much work has been done across the county this year to deal with the issue, including a week of national action earlier this year.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Jurors see footage of van alleged to have carried ‘killers’ of Tavis

13:57 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Jurors in the trial of six people accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens have been watching CCTV clips of a delivery van alleged to have been used to transport some of the defendants to the scene of the attack.

Vulnerable woman ‘lost control’ over drug dealers at her home, police reveal

10 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Police have spent months gathering intelligence in the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drugs dealers have been using threats and intimidation to target vulnerable people in a coastal town, police have revealed.

Man produces knife in brazen daylight robbery

23 minutes ago Will Jefford
Police are appealing for witnessed after a robbery near teh New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A daylight robbery near Ipswich town centre has left a man shaken after an offender drew a knife in the middle of the afternoon.

Inquest into the death of three-year-old who died in Gorleston beach tragedy adjourned

14:29 Sabrina Johnson
Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Littleboy Family

The inquest into the death of a three-year-old girl who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach has been adjourned because a police report into the incident is not ready.

Updated Audi and Volkswagen thought to be connected to ram raids found

14:06 Jake Foxford
Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Two vehicles thought to be connected to ram raids in Suffolk overnight have been found by police.

‘For a second I thought it was a UFO’ - Resident startled by late night flashing object

13:27 Sophie Barnett
A drone was spotted in the early hours of this morning, December 11. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman in Ipswich was left confused after waking in the night to see what appeared to be a flashing drone outside her window.

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

08:18 Adam Howlett
Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police have been called to three overnight ram raids at shops in Ipswich, Combs Ford and Brantham.

How an Ipswich company is confronting the ‘national epidemic’ of mental health

12:57 Jessica Hill
Claire Thorpe from SimpleClick. Picture: SimpleClick

One in three Britons have suffered from mental health problems in the workplace, but companies are often reluctant to admit it’s an issue in their company.

MPs warn against government stepping in over mental health services

11:40 Richard Porritt
Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has promised action over the failing NSFT Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

MPs have urged caution amid calls for the government to seize control of the region’s failing mental health trust.

Second man charged with robbery of 81-year-old man

11:25 Adam Howlett
A second man has been charged by police after a 81-year-old man was robbed in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A second man has been charged in connection with a robbery where suspects barged into an elderly man’s home, threatened him with a knife and forced him to withdraw money from a cashpoint.

Most read

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police stress safety after Ipswich sees five burglaries in four weeks

Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether these burglaries are connected Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to reports of ‘ugly’ fight outside Ipswich pub

The Rep pub in Tower Street Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Shopkeeper witnessed row between rival groups before Ipswich teenager was killed, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Gallery Memories of Tower Ramparts shopping centre opening in 1986

Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre opening in 1986

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide