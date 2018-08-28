Helicopter finds man who fell onto chasing policeman

The man failed to provide a sample for a roadside drug test before trying to climb a fence to escape Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A hapless driver stopped for drug driving had to be found by helicopter after falling on a policeman chasing after him.

Essex Police stopped a car close to the Shell garage in Old Ipswich Road, Colchester at around 2.15am on Friday, December 14.

The officers asked the driver to take a roadside drugs test.

Upon refusing, the driver made a bid for freedom, running for a fence pursued by police.

He then fell back onto the chasing officer before fleeing, leaving the police to call for a helicopter to help them find and arrest their suspect.

Over an hour after he was stopped at the garage, the man was eventually located by other officers and the helicopter at 3.20am.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and assaulting a police officer. He remains in custody for questioning.