Mystery surrounds Haverhill police ‘incident’

24 January, 2019 - 06:52
Police are appealing for witnesses Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing for witnesses Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police have made an appeal for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the lead up to an “incident” in Haverhill.

However, mystery still surrounds exactly what happened in Cambridge Close, Haverhill between 8.15am and 8.45am yesterday (Wednesday, January 23).

The force released a statement late last night simply saying it was “appealing for information after reports of an incident in Haverhill”.

No other details have yet been released about what happened, other than that a man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

The statement released from Suffolk Constabulary also said: “There is not believed to be any wider threat to the community.”

The force is now appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious, specifically if this was in the area close to garages at the end of Cambridge Close at the time the incident took place.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101.

