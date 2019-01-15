Man cautioned over anti-social behaviour in cul-de-sac
A man arrested after complaints over anti-social behaviour in a town street has been given a police caution.
Officers from the Ipswich West safer neighbourhood team (SNT), which is part of Suffolk Constabulary, said they arrested the 22-year-old on Saturday, January 12.
The action came after reports of anti-social behaviour in Bell Close, Ipswich.
After being taken to Suffolk Constabulary’s police investigation centre (PIC) at Martlesham, he was given a formal police caution.
On Monday, January 14 Ipswich West SNT Tweeted: “On January 12 a 22-year-old male was arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Bell Close #Ipswich.
“The male was taken to Martlesham PIC and later received a formal caution in connection to the incident.
“Report anti-social behaviour in your area to #SuffolkPolice.”
Anyone who has information about anti-social behaviour can ring Suffolk police on 101 or give details anonymously by ringing Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Anyone who believes they are witnessing a crime in progress should always dial 999.
