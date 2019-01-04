Police patrols stepped up to disrupt anti-social behaviour

Increased police patrols are to take place in parts of Ipswich in a bid to disrupt anti-social behaviour.

Ipswich West SNT will be patrolling in the Whitton and Castle Hill Areas of Ipswich tonight aimed at disrubting ASB.#Ipswich #710 — Ipswich West Police (@IpsWestPolice) January 4, 2019

The Ipswich West Safer Neighbourhood Team Tweeted that there would be a greater visible police presence in the Castle Hill and Whitton areas of the town this evening (Friday, January 4).

In a Tweet ahead of the patrols, officers said: “Ipswich West SNT will be patrolling in the Whitton and Castle Hill Areas of Ipswich tonight aimed at disrupting ASB. #Ipswich.”

A number of areas in those two council wards have experienced anti-social behaviour in recent months.

Residents of Garrick Way and Castle Court bluntly told police to “deal with it” after repeatedly calling officers with two to three incidents per night from vandals during December, who were said to be shouting verbal abuse and vandalising property.

And earlier in the year, residents called a public meeting attended by 100 people to raise concerns, which resulted in a subsequent police crackdown.