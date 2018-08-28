Sunshine and Showers

Jailed burglar given extra two years and five months in prison after admitting more crimes

PUBLISHED: 14:34 18 January 2019

Braybrook was convicted of eight burglaries in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A serial burglar is now behind bars for stealing jewellery and cash in a string of break-ins across Ipswich.

Kearon Braybrook, 33, of no fixed address, committed the eight burglaries between September and October 2017.

He broke into the premises via rear windows and doors and various items including jewellery, cash and electrical items were stolen.

Braybrook was sentenced in January 2018 to five years and three months for three of the burglaries.

He has now been given an additional two years and five months after pleading guilty to the other five and being sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, January 17.

That means he will now serve a total jail term of seven years and eight months.

DC Dan Steel, of Ipswich CID, said: “It is reassuring that there has been recognition of the impact this type of criminality has on victims.

“The additional period of imprisonment imposed should act as a stark reminder to convicted offenders that other offences will continue to be thoroughly investigated and justice sought.”

Five of the burglaries took place at residential locations in Almondhayes, Lupin Road, Belstead Road, Littles Crescent and Ashley Street, while three took place in commercial burglaries in Bolton Lane - all in Ipswich.

Braybrook refused to work with Suffolk Constabulary, having been repeatedly offered an opportunity to admit to committing the further five crimes through Operation Converter.

The police initiative encourages offenders to admit their crimes to reassure victims that criminals have been caught.

It also gives suspects the chance to make sure they will not be traced for further crimes upon release.

Detectives were able to secure further charges which led to the further conviction without Braybrook’s cooperation.

DC Steel added: “There are opportunities for offenders to work with the police to take offences into consideration when they are sentenced, which means they can start afresh when their sentence lapses.

“Braybrook chose not to follow this course of action and has suffered the consequences.”

