Police patrol estate after gang targets ‘traumatised’ residents

Police have moved to reassure residents said to be afraid to leave their own homes after a gang targeted their housing estate.

People living in Garrick Way, Ipswich were said to be left “severely traumatised” after a group of troublemakers reportedly smashed windows and stole items from a shop in the road in a series of incidents.

Suffolk Constabulary responded quickly to reports on Thursday, February 21 by sending officers around almost immediately to speak to residents.

But further trouble broke out just days later, when four windows were smashed by unknown offenders on Saturday, February 24.

Following the most recent spate of incidents, a Suffolk police spokesman said officers were carrying out patrols and would deal “robustly” with anyone caught flouting the law.

But police also said residents could “play a key role” by reporting incidents as and when they happen.

“Officers are continuing to work in the community with partner agencies to resolve and investigate the issues,” the spokesman said.

“Those found responsible in the past have been issued community protection warnings and intervention work has been carried out with the youth offending team.

“The Safer Neighbourhood Team would like to reassure residents by confirming that they are carrying out patrols, both high visibility and in plain clothes in the area in order to disrupt and deter further behaviour and criminality.

“Officers will deal robustly with any identified individuals committing crime and anti-social behaviour.

“The public can also play a key role in this work by reporting suspicious activity on 101 or online, providing any information as soon as it happens.

“This information will assist the Safer Neighbourhood Team to target specific areas and locations.”

Garrick Way has been plagued with anti-social behaviour over the past year.

A series of incidents during the summer of 2018 led Castle Court resident Simon Tuddenham to organise a public meeting, where it was demanded police take action.

The trouble seemed to subside after police issued written warnings to the parents of young people who were thought to be causing the trouble.

But following the most recent problems, Mr Tuddenham said people feel “let down” by the criminal justice system.