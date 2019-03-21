Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police officers must declare relationships with fellow officers

21 March, 2019 - 16:30
Auditors said lack of policy for managing personal relationships could lead to conflicts of interest being challenging to resolve Picture: ARCHANT

Auditors said lack of policy for managing personal relationships could lead to conflicts of interest being challenging to resolve Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Auditors have recommended Suffolk police officers fill out a standard form for disclosing a relationship at work.

The contract is among regulations proposed in a report on progress of an internal audit at the force.

Under the recommendation, officers and staff would be required to disclose a personal relationship by completing a standard form for the professional standards department to review and “identify any conditions to be imposed to manage risk”.

Auditors said lack of policy for managing personal relationships could lead to conflicts of interest being challenging to resolve.

They recommend a register be developed, maintained and updated accordingly with all personal relationships at work, in an effort to prevent imbalanced workplace dynamics and avoid professional conflicts of interest.

In July 2018, the National Police Chiefs’ Council issued draft guidance for informal feedback before publishing a joint document with the College of Policing on ‘appropriate personal relationships and behaviours in the workplace’ last month.

The guidance was designed to apply to all officers, special constables, staff and volunteers, but required no further action if the individuals involved believed there was no conflict of interest.

It said: “The purpose of the guidance is to ensure that staff who are in a relationship recognise when a conflict may be created and that it does not negatively impact on the work of the service or its reputation.

“It is not intended that a register of personal relationships is created or that our approach does not recognise that relationships exist in the service.”

The audit report, based on work carried out by TIAA in Suffolk and Norfolk, recommended both constabularies implement the proposals from July this year.

Although some line managers maintained records of disclosed relationships, the report found a standard recording procedure had yet to be adopted.

It said: “Personal relationships at work can cause significant disruption in the workplace, particularly if the relationship breaks up or particular employees are perceived as receiving favourable (or unfavourable) treatment as a result of such a relationship.”

The report will be considered by the audit committee of the police and crime commissioner and chief constable on Friday.

Several large UK law firms are asking staff to sign contracts requiring them to disclose any workplace romantic relationships, in a bid to protect junior lawyers from harassment and prevent conflicts of interest

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Take a look inside the former Ipswich Co-op headquarters and store

A CGI of how refurbished Carr House in Ipswich, formerly the home of Ipswich Co-operative Society offices and department store, may look. Picture: HOUSE GROUP DEVELOPMENTS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Take a look inside the former Ipswich Co-op headquarters and store

A CGI of how refurbished Carr House in Ipswich, formerly the home of Ipswich Co-operative Society offices and department store, may look. Picture: HOUSE GROUP DEVELOPMENTS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch: Fist pumps, first goal and getting the armband - Luke Chambers’ Top 5 Town moments

Top 5 Luke Chambers Ipswich Town moments

Police officers must declare relationships with fellow officers

Auditors said lack of policy for managing personal relationships could lead to conflicts of interest being challenging to resolve Picture: ARCHANT

Photographs capture rare super worm moon

The supermoon was captured on Wednesday March 20 in Bungay, Suffolk. Picture: TREVOR ROBERT PAGE

Stock Rods set to thrill at Foxhall this weekend

The stock rods compete for the English title at Foxhall on Saturday. Picture: CHRIS BERRY

‘Behind Bree? Yes. Behind Emmanuel? Absolutely. Behind Spence? Yeah’ - Lambert on Cotter’s place in pecking order

Barry Cotter, pictured saluting the Ipswich Town fans after the 1-0 victory over Barnsley last April. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists