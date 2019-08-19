E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'She will be missed' - sudden death of popular Ipswich police dog

19 August, 2019 - 06:09
The Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies’ Joint Dog Section has Tweeted its sadness that Jukie, a German Shepherd, has died. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK CONSTABULARIES' JOINT DOG SECTION

The Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies' Joint Dog Section has Tweeted its sadness that Jukie, a German Shepherd, has died. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK CONSTABULARIES' JOINT DOG SECTION

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a popular police dog who died suddenly after a distinguished career serving the force in the Ipswich area.

Police dog Jukie joined Suffolk and Norfolk Constabularies in 2016, serving mainly in the Ipswich area under two handlers.

But on Sunday, August 18 the Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies' Joint Dog Section Tweeted that its sadness that Jukie, a German Shepherd, had "passed away suddenly overnight".

You may also want to watch:

The team added on Twitter: "PD Jukie joined us in 2016, she served mainly in the #Ipswich area with her now retired handler and current handler. She will be missed and was an asset to the team."

Police dogs are used to assist officers with a variety of tasks, such as tracking and searching for criminals and looking for discarded items.

They are also used to help arrest suspects and take part in a range of public order operations, while some have specialist training to be able to sniff our drugs, cash, explosives or firearms.

The dogs live with their handlers and generally serve for about seven years.

Most Read

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Girl punched, kicked and robbed in park – while attacker filmed it

A teenage girl was assaulted in Burrsville Park, off Burrs Road in Clacton on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Gareth Gates performs to full house at Greshams gig

Gareth Gates at Greshams, Ipswich on Saturday, August 17. Photo: Mick Parker

Most Read

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Girl punched, kicked and robbed in park – while attacker filmed it

A teenage girl was assaulted in Burrsville Park, off Burrs Road in Clacton on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Gareth Gates performs to full house at Greshams gig

Gareth Gates at Greshams, Ipswich on Saturday, August 17. Photo: Mick Parker

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Revealed – Rooftop garden and restaurant overlooking Waterfront planned for derelict factory

A CGI image of what the new-look Burtons arts and media hub could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

Police pledge action on abusers despite tenth of cases reaching court

Police said lack of witnesses and victim manipulation provided significant challenges Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

‘Heartbreaking’ – Children with special needs FIVE times more likely to be excluded from mainstream school

Children with SEND are five times more likely to be excluded from mainstream schools in Suffolk Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Mobile signals ‘might come and go’ in Ipswich as ‘essential work’ carried out

O2 has warned of disruption while it carries work to improve the signal in the Ipswich area. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists