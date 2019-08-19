'She will be missed' - sudden death of popular Ipswich police dog
Tributes have been paid to a popular police dog who died suddenly after a distinguished career serving the force in the Ipswich area.
Police dog Jukie joined Suffolk and Norfolk Constabularies in 2016, serving mainly in the Ipswich area under two handlers.
But on Sunday, August 18 the Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies' Joint Dog Section Tweeted that its sadness that Jukie, a German Shepherd, had "passed away suddenly overnight".
The team added on Twitter: "PD Jukie joined us in 2016, she served mainly in the #Ipswich area with her now retired handler and current handler. She will be missed and was an asset to the team."
Police dogs are used to assist officers with a variety of tasks, such as tracking and searching for criminals and looking for discarded items.
They are also used to help arrest suspects and take part in a range of public order operations, while some have specialist training to be able to sniff our drugs, cash, explosives or firearms.
The dogs live with their handlers and generally serve for about seven years.