New picture of missing man released as police search continues

Andrew Derrett has been missing since December 11 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A new picture of missing person Andrew Derrett has been released in a bid to try and find him.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The 51-year-old from Ipswich was reported missing to police on Tuesday, December 11 at 11.55am.

Officers have released a CCTV image of Mr Derrett and hope that this photo could lead to his return.

Mr Derrett was last seen in Wembley, London at his work address at 10.40am the same day.

Mr Derrett is white, approximately 5ft 8in tall and of a heavy build with shoulder length dark hair and stubble.

He has tattoos on both arms including the name Beverley, a dagger and a love heart.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a short, dark-coloured coat and possibly black boots.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Members of the public who have seen this man should call Suffolk Constabulary on 101.