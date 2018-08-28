More reports of stone-throwing on housing estate

Castle Court in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH Archant

Police have said they are investigating more reports of stone-throwing on a housing estate that has been plagued by problems with anti-social behaviour.

Residents of Garrick Way and Castle Court bluntly told police to “deal with it” after repeatedly calling officers with two to three incidents per night from vandals in December, who are also said to be shouting verbal abuse and vandalising property.

The estate in Ipswich, where there is a lot of sheltered housing, endured a torrent of crime from people being violent and even setting fire to things earlier this year, prompting a public meeting attended by more than 100 people.

Now another alleged incident has been reported to Suffolk police.

A spokesman for the constabulary said: “We were called shortly before 6.50pm on Monday, January 7 following reports of stones being thrown at a window of a property in Castle Court, Garrick Way, Ipswich.

“Officers from the Ipswich West Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone who experiences anti-social behaviour should contact Suffolk police on 101.”