Bogus police officer claimed dog ‘wasn’t receiving enough water’

Fresh warnings have been made for people to be alert to cold callers after reports of a bogus police officer making bizarre claims in Ipswich.

Ipswich West safer neighbourhood team (SNT) issued the advice to residents after an incident in Bramford Road in the town.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said an elderly victim “received a call at the door from a man claiming to be police officer”.

The spokesman added: “The man explained he was there following reports that the home owner’s dog was not receiving enough water.

“The victim showed the man the dog and he left.

“A second man is believed to have been sat in a small hatchback car outside the address.”

The incident took place at approximately 6.30pm on Sunday, February 24.

The force encouraged people to visit its website for advice on how identify bogus callers.

They include asking people for proof of identity and always using a spy hole, chain or window to have a look at the caller before answering the door.