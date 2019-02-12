Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Bogus police officer claimed dog ‘wasn’t receiving enough water’

PUBLISHED: 13:22 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 06 March 2019

Advice was issued on how to deal with cold callers after the incident in Ipswich. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Advice was issued on how to deal with cold callers after the incident in Ipswich. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Archant © 2009

Fresh warnings have been made for people to be alert to cold callers after reports of a bogus police officer making bizarre claims in Ipswich.

Ipswich West safer neighbourhood team (SNT) issued the advice to residents after an incident in Bramford Road in the town.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said an elderly victim “received a call at the door from a man claiming to be police officer”.

The spokesman added: “The man explained he was there following reports that the home owner’s dog was not receiving enough water.

“The victim showed the man the dog and he left.

“A second man is believed to have been sat in a small hatchback car outside the address.”

The incident took place at approximately 6.30pm on Sunday, February 24.

The force encouraged people to visit its website for advice on how identify bogus callers.

They include asking people for proof of identity and always using a spy hole, chain or window to have a look at the caller before answering the door.

Most Read

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I can’t hide it from them’ – police officer assaulted countless times struggles to explain cuts and bruises to children

PC Andrew Overton says it is difficult to discuss assaults with his children Picture: ARCHANT

Police patrol estate after gang targets ‘traumatised’ residents

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Murder trial jury expected to retire to consider its verdicts today

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Most Read

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I can’t hide it from them’ – police officer assaulted countless times struggles to explain cuts and bruises to children

PC Andrew Overton says it is difficult to discuss assaults with his children Picture: ARCHANT

Police patrol estate after gang targets ‘traumatised’ residents

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Murder trial jury expected to retire to consider its verdicts today

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Significant delays on A14 at Copdock after lorry breakdown

One lane of the A14 offslip is currently closed Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING

Bogus police officer claimed dog ‘wasn’t receiving enough water’

Advice was issued on how to deal with cold callers after the incident in Ipswich. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Rolling road block on A12 as pallets are removed from road

A rolling roadblock is currently in place Picture: GREGG BROWN

AFC Sudbury’s French set to feature against Ipswich U-23s on trial at League One Barnsley

Tyler French, right in action for AFC Sudbury against Heybridge Swifts' Luke Callander, is currently on trail at Barnsley. Picture : RICHARD MARSHAM

Basildon are the visitors to Dellwood Avenue but Seasiders won’t take opponents lightly

Kye Ruel, finally back from pre-season injury in action for Felixstowe Reserves last weekend: Photo: Stan Baston
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists