Coronavirus case rate in Ipswich drops – but rest of the county sees a rise

The coronavirus case rate in Ipswich was the only figure in Suffolk to decline Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Ipswich has seen a decline in its coronavirus case rate – although all other areas of Suffolk have seen a rise.

The rate in the seven days to November 12 dropped to 87.6 per 100,00 – down from 102.3 the previous week.

The drop comes after the borough recorded 20 less confirmed cases during the same period – declining from 140 to 120.

A coronavirus alert was issued by Ipswich Borough Council last week following a rise in cases, with the Gipping, Chantry and Whitton areas seeing spikes.

All other areas of the county saw a rise in their case rates, although all except Babergh remain among some of the lowest in England.

Babergh, where a recent outbreak in Hadleigh is behind a spike in cases, saw its rate almost double from 89.1 per 100,000 to 168.4, after 155 new cases were recorded. In the previous week, 82 people tested positive.

West Suffolk has the third lowest rate in the country at 67 per 100,000, although is up from 59.8 the previous week after 120 new cases were identified.

Mid Suffolk is the fifth lowest in the country despite the case rate there rising from 58.7 per 100,000 to 74.1 In that time, 77 people tested positive for the virus.

In East Suffolk, the rate rose from 63.3 per 100,000 to 89.8 after 224 cases were confirmed.

Across the border into Essex, Tendring has the second lowest rate in England following a staggering decline in recent weeks.

There, the rate stands at 55.9 per 100,000, down from 60.7 the previous week, after seven fewer people tested positive, at 82 cases.

Colchester too saw a decline, after the rate dropped from 104.3 per 100,000 to 91.4. In those seven days, 178 people tested positive.

Maldon’s rate rose from 52.4 per 100,000 to 84.7 and Braintree’s from 81.3 to 88.5.

Uttlesford’s figure rose from 108.5 per 100,000 to 156.7 after 143 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Elsewhere, Hull continues to have the highest coronavirus rate in England at 776.4, after 2,017 people tested positive in the last week. Previously, its rate was at 686.

North Norfolk has the lowest rate in the country at 51.5.