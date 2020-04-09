Neighbours’ kids continue to play in lockdown through window in garden fence

Twins, Belle and Jude Jeffery and Amelia La-Mont keeping friendships going, safely. Picture: Courtney La-Mont Archant

Two Ipswich families have put a new perspective on the coronavirus lockdown by creating a plastic window in their 6ft adjoining fence so their children can continue to play together.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jude Jeffery showing Amelia La-Mont his big truck through their new garden fence. Picture: YASMIN JEFFERY Jude Jeffery showing Amelia La-Mont his big truck through their new garden fence. Picture: YASMIN JEFFERY

The neighbours in Pearce Road, Ipswich, came up with the innovative way for their preschool children to keep in touch after a few days of lifting them above the adjoining fence so they could talk.

The ingenious idea was that of Courtney La-Mont – father to three-year-old Amelia – who thought it would be a good way for his children to interact with their friends safely.

He said: “I knew I had a bit of Perspex lying about and I just thought it might be a quicker and easier way for the kids to be able to see and talk to each other but still keep their distance.

“I mentioned it to my wife Rachel and she thought it was a great idea, so we chatted to our neighbour Yasmin Jeffery, who quickly agreed, so I got to work. It only took me about 30 minutes to put it in.”

More: Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

Yasmin Jeffery, mother of twins Belle and Jude, aged four, said: “As any parent of little children know, it’s quite tricky to keep them occupied all day every day during lockdown.

“My twins and Amelia are normally very sociable and they are all missing their friends. When Rachel suggested this, I thought it was brilliant.”

Rachel La-Mont added: “It also means the adults can see each other and sit and have a glass of wine and chat in the evenings.

“We may even decide not to take it down after lockdown ends.”

A full list of our coronavirus coverage can be found here and you can listen to our daily podcast for all the latest updates.