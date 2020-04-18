E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police thank majority for staying in, while 469 issued warnings in week

18 April, 2020 - 06:00
Acting Sergeant Ben Towns and Sergeant Dave Hammatt on patrol in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Acting Sergeant Ben Towns and Sergeant Dave Hammatt on patrol in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police have reiterated guidance on social distancing as figures revealed officers issued 460 warnings about breaching lockdown rules in a week.

The government gave police extra powers under new public health regulations to reduce the spread of coronavirus three weeks ago.

Officers can also issue a fixed penalty notice of £60, or £30 if paid within 14 days, and a fine of £120 for second time offenders – doubling on each further offence.

Between April 9 and April 16, Suffolk polices issued 469 warnings about social distancing.

The most warnings were handed out on Wednesday (79), followed by Bank Holiday Monday (73) and this Thursday (68).

Between last Thursday and Easter Sunday, police received 641 communications from people reporting others for flouting rules.

You may also want to watch:

The constabulary said it was well aware of the challenges brought by restrictions and the sacrifices people were making.

Chief Constable Steve Jupp said officers would maintain a “proportionate and common sense approach”, adding that it was now more important than ever to support the NHS and emergency services by abiding by the government’s instructions.

He thanked the majority for staying at home and remaining in their local area, adding that the constabulary’s approach to restrictions had remained consistent since their inception.

“We will engage, educate and encourage people to comply. We have always said we would only use enforcement if we were left with no other option,” he said.

“Sadly we have had to do so on a relatively small number of occasions. These have been when officers have had no choice, but to issue fixed penalty notices in line with the new legislation.

“Our priority is to protect the people of Suffolk. That includes those who may put themselves and others, including my officers, at risk by not taking notice of the government’s instructions.

“Once again, I thank the overwhelming majority of the public for their support and I’m proud of the way my officers are conducting themselves in such an unprecedented circumstances.

“Please continue to stay home and stay safe. I appreciate how difficult this is, but we must also do everything we can to protect the NHS. We are still here for you. We are still out in our communities, fighting crime, protecting victims and tackling anti-social behaviour.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

New coronavirus testing facility for non NHS key workers expected to open in Ipswich

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children’s ward

Ed Sheeran has donated money to Ipswich Hospital to build the new chidlren's ward. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Days Gone By: Hooray for Hollywood! Were you a regular at iconic Ipswich nightspot?

Party time at Hollywood night club, Ipswich, in 1989.

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

New coronavirus testing facility for non NHS key workers expected to open in Ipswich

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children’s ward

Ed Sheeran has donated money to Ipswich Hospital to build the new chidlren's ward. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Days Gone By: Hooray for Hollywood! Were you a regular at iconic Ipswich nightspot?

Party time at Hollywood night club, Ipswich, in 1989.

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police thank majority for staying in, while 469 issued warnings in week

Acting Sergeant Ben Towns and Sergeant Dave Hammatt on patrol in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lankester on his injury pain, dark times, hopes for the future and how starting his own business helped him cope

Jack Lankester is ready to resume full training once Ipswich Town return to Playford Road. Picture: ARCHANT/MILLENNIUMAPPAREL

Son pays tribute to Ipswich war veteran and ‘perfect father’ who died of coronavirus

Charles 'Sonny' Wright with his medal, which he was awarded by the Norwegian government. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Are you spending more at the supermarket?

Many own-brand store items are sold out forcing shoppers to buy more expensive branded options. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Don’t miss Lady Gaga’s Live Aid-style concert this weekend

Lady Gaga is curating an all-star concert this weekend to raise funds for medical research to fight the Coronavirus Picture: JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/PA IMAGES
Drive 24