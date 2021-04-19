'Very caring' electrician died of asbestos-related cancer
- Credit: Archant
An electrician who died of asbestos-related skin cancer spent a lifetime exposed to the health hazard, an inquest found.
Suffolk Coroners' Court heard on Thursday how Felixstowe's David Paul Bostock was exposed to asbestos at various points during his career.
The main testimony was a statement that Mr Bostock wrote before his death on November 17 2020 at St Elizabeth Hospice, Ipswich.
The 63-year-old explained that after he left school in Nottingham, he worked on various building sites in the 1960s and 1970s, as well as in factories.
He later moved to Suffolk with his wife, Joan Bostock, and recounted having to crawl through electrical cables and ducts in an incredibly "dusty environment".
However, in the letter to coroner Nigel Parsley, Mr Bostock said he was never warned about "the dangers of asbestos" or given a mask to protect himself.
Mr Parsley ruled that Mr Bostock's cancer death was due to an "industrial disease", namely his exposure to asbestos fibres from fitting electrical components.
He put the second cause of death as hypertension and diabetes.
In a statement read at the inquest, Mrs Bostock and her son Andy said Mr Bostock was "very caring and kind".