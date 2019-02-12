Partly Cloudy

Date set for inquest into death of married couple near Ipswich Waterfront

PUBLISHED: 14:03 19 February 2019

The scene around Siloam Place at the time of the incident Picture: ARCHANT

The scene around Siloam Place at the time of the incident Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A date has been set for an inquest which will investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a husband and wife near Ipswich Waterfront last Summer.

The scene around Siloam Place at the time of the incident Picture: ARCHANT

Katherine (Katie) Kemp, aged 31, and Thomas (Tom) Kemp, aged 32, died near their home in Siloam Place, in Ipswich on August 6, 2018.

A joint inquest into their deaths will begin on April 10 at Suffolk Coroner’s Court. It is expected to take between four and eight days.

Police were called to their address just before 9am on the day in question after reports that a man had fallen from a window.

Officers found Thomas Kemp was found near the couple’s house shortly after. They then forced entry to their flat to find Katherine Kemp on the floor. Despite attempts to revive them both, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Flowers laid at the scene of the double deaths at Siloam Place. Picture: ARCHANT

A post-mortem examination concluded that Katherine Kemp had died from multiple stab wounds. She also had defensive wounds on her hands.

Her husband was also determined to have died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

It has not yet been decided if the inquest will be heard by a jury.

