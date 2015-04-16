Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk cottage among most ‘instagrammable’ in the country

PUBLISHED: 12:10 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:10 24 November 2018

Hex Cottage Picture: SNAPTRIP

Hex Cottage Picture: SNAPTRIP

Hex Cottage2. Picture: SNAPTRIP

A gingerbread cottage tucked away in Suffolk with its own meadows has been ranked one of the top spots to shoot the perfect Instagram snap.

Inside Hex Cottage Picture: SNAPTRIPInside Hex Cottage Picture: SNAPTRIP

The Hex Cottage in Sibton is a thatched forester’s cottage with its own woodland, making the perfect backdrop for a photoshoot during a weekend away.

According to Snaptrip, a vacation home rental agency, the cottage is one of the top five cottages in the country for offering ‘instagrammable’ photo opportunities, as more people are selecting their travel destinations based on capturing the perfect picture.

The property, which hosts two guests, comes with no electricity giving visitors a true taste of bygone times with a log fireplace and a wood-fired range cooker to provide hot water and heating.

Other features include an original bread oven, a classic porcelain butler sink and a roll-top bath.

A picture-postcard place to stay - Hex Cottage Picture: SNAPTRIPA picture-postcard place to stay - Hex Cottage Picture: SNAPTRIP

Guests also have access to an outdoor swimming pool and the use of a tennis court, for a luxurious trip away from reality.

The fairytale setting features 4,500 acres of parkland and a haven for wildlife which can be found just a few steps away at Sibton Park Estate.

Visitors said the cottage was “the most romantic place” they had ever stayed and that the rural retreat was “pure bliss”.

Another four staycations as recommended by Snaptrip offer “stunning aesthetics all year round”.

A trip back to a bygone age Picture: SNAPTRIPA trip back to a bygone age Picture: SNAPTRIP

They are listed below.

•Shanklin cottage, Isle of Wight

•Chapel Cottage, Somerset

•Castle Cottage, North Somerset

•Cosy Woodland Suite, Yorkshire

For further information on any of these locations, visit Snaptrip.

Topic Tags:

RSPCA calls for donations as it prepares to help thousands of animals in need

08:38 Dominic Moffitt
The RSPCA received 1,715 calls from people in Suffolk and Essex to their animal cruelty hotline last Christmas Picture: RSPCA

The RSPCA has revealed it received more than 1,700 calls to its cruelty hotline last Christmas from concerned residents in Suffolk and Essex.

Stabbing accused: ‘I thought I was going to be killed’

11:00 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager accused of stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s has told a court he pulled out a knife because he thought he was going to be killed.

Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion eye most ambitious visitor targets for 10 years

09:00 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Silent discos and themed days at Ipswich Museum have helped bring in visitors Picture: IBC

Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion have set their most ambitious visitor number targets for a decade, in a bid to turn around falling school trips.

Suffolk cottage among most ‘instagrammable’ in the country

54 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
Hex Cottage Picture: SNAPTRIP

A gingerbread cottage tucked away in Suffolk with its own meadows has been ranked one of the top spots to shoot the perfect Instagram snap.

‘Keyboard warriors’ spreading spite are adding to police workload, says top officer

06:45 Andrew Papworth
Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Aggressive “keyboard warriors” are burdening police with additional work as officers are forced to investigate spiteful comments being spread on social media.

‘It’s shocking’ – Campaigners’ fury after visually impaired woman accused of being ‘fake’

05:30 Amy Gibbons
Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Disability campaigners have reacted with disgust after a partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at a Suffolk station.

A plea from a family to find their daughter’s killer is among our must read stories

05:00 Megan Aldous
Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The unsolved murder of Karen Hales once again made headlines this week as her family renewed appeals for information 25 years after her death.

Cold weather here to stay as the weekend begins

08:13 Dominic Moffitt
It's looking cloudy and cold across much of East Anglia today Picture: ARCHANT

It may feel fairly warm for a November morning but things are not going to get much warmer across East Anglia as the day progresses.

Man in his 70s in critical condition after being assaulted in Bury St Edmunds

50 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 70s is in Addenbrookes Hospital with life-threatening injuries after being punched in the head in Bury St Edmunds this morning.

Donated tickets help Ipswich Town to second highest attendance of the season

Yesterday, 22:29 Katy Sandalls
Portman Road football stadium, Ipswich. Picture: MATT STOTT

Ipswich Town enjoyed there second highest attendance of the season in their match against West Brom with nearly a thousand tickets being donated for the game.

Most read

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Video WATCH: 22 beers and more than 100 gins on offer at Three Wise Monkeys

Three Wise Monkeys tap house in Ipswich opens today, after the success of the Colchester venue. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Updated A14 re-opened after lorry goes over the central reservation

A Suffolk police picture shows the damage to both vehicles involved in the incident Picture; NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING

‘Keyboard warriors’ spreading spite are adding to police workload, says top officer

Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

‘It didn’t take long did it?’ – Traffic cone appears on top of new Cornhill gateways

A cone has be put on the top of the arches at the Cornhill Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘It’s shocking’ – Campaigners’ fury after visually impaired woman accused of being ‘fake’

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide