Suffolk cottage among most ‘instagrammable’ in the country

Hex Cottage

A gingerbread cottage tucked away in Suffolk with its own meadows has been ranked one of the top spots to shoot the perfect Instagram snap.

Inside Hex Cottage

The Hex Cottage in Sibton is a thatched forester’s cottage with its own woodland, making the perfect backdrop for a photoshoot during a weekend away.

According to Snaptrip, a vacation home rental agency, the cottage is one of the top five cottages in the country for offering ‘instagrammable’ photo opportunities, as more people are selecting their travel destinations based on capturing the perfect picture.

The property, which hosts two guests, comes with no electricity giving visitors a true taste of bygone times with a log fireplace and a wood-fired range cooker to provide hot water and heating.

Other features include an original bread oven, a classic porcelain butler sink and a roll-top bath.

A picture-postcard place to stay - Hex Cottage

Guests also have access to an outdoor swimming pool and the use of a tennis court, for a luxurious trip away from reality.

The fairytale setting features 4,500 acres of parkland and a haven for wildlife which can be found just a few steps away at Sibton Park Estate.

Visitors said the cottage was “the most romantic place” they had ever stayed and that the rural retreat was “pure bliss”.

Another four staycations as recommended by Snaptrip offer “stunning aesthetics all year round”.

A trip back to a bygone age

They are listed below.

•Shanklin cottage, Isle of Wight

•Chapel Cottage, Somerset

•Castle Cottage, North Somerset

•Cosy Woodland Suite, Yorkshire

For further information on any of these locations, visit Snaptrip.