Plans for Ipswich northern bypass business case delayed

PUBLISHED: 18:11 05 December 2018

Possible sites in Suffolk for the proposed northern bypass, Lower Road,Westerfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Possible sites in Suffolk for the proposed northern bypass, Lower Road,Westerfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The business case for a northern relief road in Ipswich has been delayed until at least 2019, it has emerged.

Possible routes for the northern by-pass Picture: ARCHANTPossible routes for the northern by-pass Picture: ARCHANT

In April, then-county council leader Colin Noble confirmed a business case for a northern bypass was underway, with the aim of having this ready by Christmas.

Suffolk County Council had confirmed on a number of occasions that the end of 2018 timescale was one it was still working towards.

Now, project chiefs say this is unlikely to be completed by January.

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said: “Whilst it is unlikely that a business case will be with the Department for Transport by the end of next month, work is continuing on studies and assessments which will result in a strategic outline business case.

Jack Owen said the northern route was vital to Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWNJack Owen said the northern route was vital to Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

“There will be further stakeholder engagement and a consultation on this next year.”

It is not yet clear what the revised timetable is for the business case being ready.

The spokesman added that the work was taking longer than expected.

The planned northern relief road would run across the top of Ipswich and connect the A14 to the north west of the town with the A12 to the north east.

It is hoped it would ease congestion problems in Ipswich – particularly when the Orwell Bridge is closed and traffic, including lorries, has to divert through the town centre.

The confirmation of the delay comes just days after a report by the county council revealed there were also delays to the Upper Orwell Crossings announcement, which had originally been anticipated for December but is now expected at the end of January.

Councillor Jack Owen, Labour spokesman for highways, said: “I’m afraid to say that the council simply does not know what it is doing.

“They promised a report into the Ipswich northern bypass yet they have been unable to deliver even that.

“The fact that they are not able to confirm why this report has been delayed instantly creates questions and it is bizarre that they cannot even say when the report will be released. It is a real mess.

“The northern bypass is a strategically important development that will unlock the potential of our county town, but the development is already beset with issues.

“The Tories are happy to cancel the much needed Sudbury bypass, fight to keep alive the vanity project that is the Upper Orwell Crossing and they are now dragging their feet on the northern bypass.”

While there is strong support within Ipswich for a northern route, opposition remains north of the town in areas which would be affected by the construction.

Topic Tags:

Murder victim targeted by group in ‘revenge attack’ for loss of face

17:26 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was allegedly “butchered” to death in a revenge attack by members of a rival group, the first day of a murder trial has heard.

‘They’re like buses’ - police bemoan number of cars with expired MOTs

17 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Police in Suffolk are stopping increasing numbers of cars without MOTs. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic officers have hit out at the number of cars they find without valid MOTs, saying: “They’re like buses.”

Updated A14 eastbound disruption expected to continue until 11pm - stretch between Nacton and Sevenhills remains closed

52 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Traffic is at a standstill in Portman Road because of the Orwell Bridge chaos Picture: SUZANNE DAY

A stretch of the eastbound A14 from Nacton (J57) to Sevenhills (J58) remains closed - but the Orwell bridge is open.

Family’s unanswered questions over mum’s death in house fire

16:43 Will Jefford
Mandy Miller. Pic: Sharron Miller Powell.

Mandy Miller was found dead after emergency services were called to a house fire in Reid Close on Friday, January 26.

Mary Poppins Returns, Bumblebee and Aquaman will all be released in December

16:30 Megan Aldous
Take a look at what films are out this month Picture: DISNEY

Find out which films you can watch with family and friends at your local cinema over the festive period.

Superfast internet roll-out delayed after broadband box crashed into

19 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The damaged box on the B1071 is preventing homes in the area from using the internet at the speeds promised by provider BT Picture: MARK LEWIS

A village’s bid for faster internet speeds has been delayed for months after a broadband box was damaged when it was crashed into.

Charity highlights five-fold increase in cases of child neglect and cruelty

13:49 Tom Potter
Cases of child neglect and cruelty have risen by more than 500% in Suffolk over the last five years (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Cases of child cruelty and neglect increased five times in as many years across Suffolk, according to the NSPCC.

Unsupervised learner driving without L plates stopped by police

12:43 Andrew Papworth
The car of unsupervised learner driver which was seized. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The car of a learner driver was seized after police found the motorist driving unsupervised and without L plates.

Crunch meeting with MPs about failing mental health trust ‘due before Christmas’

17:31 Emily Townsend
Ipswich MP Sandy Martin wants swift action to be taken over the future of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) Picture: ARCHANT

MPs in Suffolk and Norfolk hope to meet with regulators over the future of the region’s crisis-hit mental health trust before Christmas, it has emerged.

Orwell Bridge closed as overturned lorry causes traffic chaos

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Breaking News Orwell Bridge partly reopens as cars released from standstill traffic

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Live Ipswich murder victim attacked by group ‘seeking revenge’ for perceived loss of respect, trial hears - live coverage from opening day

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Updated A14 eastbound disruption expected to continue until 11pm - stretch between Nacton and Sevenhills remains closed

Traffic is at a standstill in Portman Road because of the Orwell Bridge chaos Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Man admits child porn images offences

Scales of justice

Exclusive “It’s sickening” Businesses express anger following Orwell Bridge closure

Claire Muckleston has said that the impact of the closures are 'sickening' Picture: CONTRIBUTED
