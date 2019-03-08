Partly Cloudy

Council given enforcement notice by neighbouring authority for failing to tackle littering

PUBLISHED: 07:31 20 March 2019

Rubbish on the Burrell Road embankment, which has prompted Ipswich Borough Council to issue an enforcement notice to Suffolk County Council. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Rubbish on the Burrell Road embankment, which has prompted Ipswich Borough Council to issue an enforcement notice to Suffolk County Council. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Jason Noble

An enforcement notice has been served on a Suffolk council which failed to tidy up its litter-riddled land – despite weeks of warnings by the neighbouring authority.

Rubbish on the Burrell Road embankment, which has prompted Ipswich Borough Council to issue an enforcement notice to Suffolk County Council. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Ipswich Borough Council slapped its counterparts over the road at Suffolk County Council with a Community Protection Warning Notice over prolonged concerns about Burrell Road.

A sloped embankment, which is considered to be a highways verge, has been the subject of persistent littering, prompting borough council officers to liaise with Suffolk County Council Highways over the state of it for two months.

But despite the talks, no action had been taken, leaving the borough council with no option but to issue the notice.

It means the county has been tasked with clearing the mess – which includes bottles, plastic bags, sleeping bags and clothing among other detritus – within the next 10 weeks.

Rubbish on the Burrell Road embankment, which has prompted Ipswich Borough Council to issue an enforcement notice to Suffolk County Council. Picture: JASON NOBLERubbish on the Burrell Road embankment, which has prompted Ipswich Borough Council to issue an enforcement notice to Suffolk County Council. Picture: JASON NOBLE

The high-sloping banks and narrow path means that the road is also likely to need a partial closure in order for clearance work to take place.

A spokesman from Ipswich Borough Council said: “This public space is a difficult site to access but we are continuing to talk to the highways team at the county council and are keen to see it resolved as soon as possible.”

It is understood the difficult gradient of the land coupled with the narrow pavement means the cost of clearing it will be high, although a figure has not been revealed.

A quote has been provided by the borough council should SCC wish to use borough council staff to carry out the cleaning, although there is no obligation for the county council to have to use the borough’s team.

The protection notice means that the borough council can impose sanctions on the county council and demand immediate action.

It is understood that there had been some wrangling over whether maintaining the land was the responsibility of the county council or the borough.

A Suffolk Highways spokeswoman said: “We are aware of an issue with litter in this area and are working closely with our colleagues at Ipswich Borough Council to rectify it as soon as possible.”

While 10 weeks has been given for the clean up to take place, it is believed that the work is more likely to happen within the coming days.

