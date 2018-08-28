Suffolk County Council vows to tackle modern slavery

Matthew Hicks, Suffolk County Council leader, said modern slavery affected Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council will review its contract commissioning and procurement of services in a bid to help prevent modern slavery.

The authority is among a number nationally to draw up proposals to curb modern slavery and human trafficking.

While the Modern Slavery Act 2015 requires local authorities to comply with measures, many are preparing their own statements which take measures further.

At last week’s full council meeting, a motion was unanimously passed to review its procurement and bring a paper to cabinet in future proposing an annual statement of actions the council was undertaking to tackle the issue.

Among modern slavery concerns are forced labour, people trafficking, domestic violence and the sex industry.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said: “This will deliver tough new penalties for slavesters.

“Modern slavery can be found in the communities of Suffolk and you never know where it is – it could be anywhere in Suffolk.”

Ipswich and West Suffolk councils have already discussed the matter at its own council meetings.