Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk County Council vows to tackle modern slavery

PUBLISHED: 18:38 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:38 09 December 2018

Matthew Hicks, Suffolk County Council leader, said modern slavery affected Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matthew Hicks, Suffolk County Council leader, said modern slavery affected Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council will review its contract commissioning and procurement of services in a bid to help prevent modern slavery.

The authority is among a number nationally to draw up proposals to curb modern slavery and human trafficking.

While the Modern Slavery Act 2015 requires local authorities to comply with measures, many are preparing their own statements which take measures further.

At last week’s full council meeting, a motion was unanimously passed to review its procurement and bring a paper to cabinet in future proposing an annual statement of actions the council was undertaking to tackle the issue.

Among modern slavery concerns are forced labour, people trafficking, domestic violence and the sex industry.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said: “This will deliver tough new penalties for slavesters.

“Modern slavery can be found in the communities of Suffolk and you never know where it is – it could be anywhere in Suffolk.”

Ipswich and West Suffolk councils have already discussed the matter at its own council meetings.

Topic Tags:

Video Doctor Who, Captain America and the Joker touch down in Ipswich

41 minutes ago Suzanne Day
Comic fans attend Unleashed in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Superheroes and famous faces from the world of sci-fi came together for a comic convention in Ipswich.

Video WATCH - ‘I saw her in the distance and knew it was her’- Twiglet is found!

60 minutes ago Suzanne Day
Twiglet as now been found Picture: MAX NORMAN

Watch the heartwarming moment Max Norman from Stutton is reunited with his mother’s lost dog Twiglet.

Christmas crowds enjoy Ipswich park’s festive fayre

16:01 Tom Potter
Holywells Park Christmas Fayre Picture: CHARLOTTE HILLS

Festive spirit was in rich supply as an Ipswich park hosted unique handmade gifts and produce for its annual Christmas Fayre.

133 vehicles seized by police

13:52 Natalie Sadler
133 vehicles were seized from uninsured or unlicensed drivers in Suffolk during November Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS

Uninsured and unlicensed drivers are being warned that the police will catch up with them after officers seized 133 vehicles in a month.

‘Our children found it hilarious’- cheeky elves wrap ENTIRE living room

14:58 Suzanne Day
Alfie, Poppy, Maizee and Bradley sitting on the sofa that the elves wrapped Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

One Ipswich couple have taken the antics of their naughty elves to an impressive new level.

Video Cool crowd turns out for an ice weekend in Suffolk town

11 minutes ago Tom Potter
The Leiston Christmas Event kicked off the holiday season with rides and prizes. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Suffolk may have enjoyed an almost frost-free winter so far, but the big freeze descended on one town this weekend and so did scores of visitors enticed by the ice.

Suffolk County Council vows to tackle modern slavery

18 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Matthew Hicks, Suffolk County Council leader, said modern slavery affected Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council will review its contract commissioning and procurement of services in a bid to help prevent modern slavery.

Wet start to the day but brightening up later

07:36 Russell Cook
Weather to turn brighter and sunnier later today. Picture: NIGEL BROWN.

After a bit of a damp and wet start to the day it’s set to get brighter later with good spells of sunshine being predicted by this afternoon.

Does Ipswich have a rat problem? Calls made to tackle street vermin amid regular sightings

07:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Reports of rats in Ipswich town centre have sprung up, according to the Conservative group File picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

A string of complaints from homes and businesses in Ipswich has prompted Tories to call for a purge of the town’s growing rat problem, it has emerged.

‘I’m playing snakes and ladders with my life’ - Woman may be forced to buy medication not available on NHS abroad

12:00 Geraldine Scott
Vicky Moontree, who is struggling to access the drug T3. Photo: Geraldine Scott

A woman who said her life was given back to her by access to a thyroid medication faces paying for the drug abroad as it is not funded by the NHS.

Most read

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

The attack happened in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

Why are there mysterious ‘white tents’ on the Cornhill?

Why are there white tents on the Cornhill in Ipswich Town Centre? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Does Ipswich have a rat problem? Calls made to tackle street vermin amid regular sightings

Reports of rats in Ipswich town centre have sprung up, according to the Conservative group File picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

‘Our children found it hilarious’- cheeky elves wrap ENTIRE living room

Alfie, Poppy, Maizee and Bradley sitting on the sofa that the elves wrapped Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

133 vehicles seized by police

133 vehicles were seized from uninsured or unlicensed drivers in Suffolk during November Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS

‘Disruptive passengers’ delay train between Norwich and London

A Greater Anglia train was delayed at Chelmsford Picture: NEIL PERRY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide