Plans lodged for Eye A140 upgrades ahead of summer 2019 start date

The locations of the two new roundabouts as part of the A140 junction improvements Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps

Multi-million pound plans to improve journey times and safety on the A140 near Eye have moved a step closer as a formal planning application has been submitted.

Suffolk County Council has developed proposals for more than two years to improve the route near Eye Airfield, which includes creating two new roundabouts, a link road to the B1077, restricted movements at the A140 and B1077 junction and a closure of the junction with Rectory Road.

Now, a planning application has been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council, which is expected to go to the council’s committee in February or early March.

If approved, it will enable work to begin this summer ahead of a spring 2020 opening date.

The council’s website said: “The scheme, which is proposed to be opened during 2020, will improve journey time reliability and road safety in the area and improve access to the Eye Airfield development area.

“A planning application has been submitted in December 2018. A period of up to 16 weeks is allowed for the planning application to be consulted and the decision making process to take place. Therefore, a decision in March 2019 is anticipated.

“Surveys and data collection has been ongoing since April 2018 in order to provide the detailed information required for the planning submission.

“Discussions have commenced with the local landowners, who are supportive of the principal of improving access to the Eye Airfield site.”

The scheme has been funded thanks to £3.75m from the Department for Transport’s National Productivity Investment Fund, £1.45m from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and the remainder being match funded by the council itself.

The plans will mean two fresh roundabouts are constructed – one to the north of the airfield and another to the south near Castleton Way.

The council said accident hotspots at the A140/B1077 junction and A140/Rectory Road turnings meant prohibited turnings needed to be made in those areas.

The council website added that “minimising the number of priority accesses along the stretch will also reduce the risk of collisions”.

A spokesman from Suffolk County Council was unavailable for comment.