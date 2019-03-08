Elmer's Learning Herd Guide set to get children stomping

Norman Lloyd Campaign Manager for Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk with Councillor Paul West from Suffolk County Council Picture: SUZANNE DAY Archant

Children in Ipswich are being encouraged to get out and about and search for the Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk Learning Herd.

St Elizabeth Hospice's Learning Herd, which will parade into Ipswich on Saturday, June 15, is made up of 84 'young Elmers' which have been lovingly decorated by schools and clubs from across the town.

If you and your family are hoping to discover the Learning Herd this summer you will need to get your hands on the 'Learning Herd Guide'.

Developed with the help of Suffolk County Council the leaflet, which doubles as a poster, has pictures of the colourful Learning Herd and lists where they will be hiding around Ipswich.

Both the Learning Herd guide and the map for Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, include challenges and messages that encourage children to get active. This is supporting the ambition to make Suffolk the most active county in England.

Councillor Paul West, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for Ipswich said "Whatever your age, there's strong scientific evidence that being physically active can help you lead a healthier and happier life. We are therefore delighted that Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk is supporting collective efforts to encourage people in the county to be more active.

"The information incorporated in to both the Learning Herd Guide and the Parade Map will help raise awareness of how active people should be for good health. The Parade itself will provide a wonderful, free, fun opportunity for people of all ages to get moving."

The Learning Herd Guide and Parade Map will be available for visitors to pick up throughout the trail for a suggested donation of £1 each.

