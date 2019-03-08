Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Elmer's Learning Herd Guide set to get children stomping

PUBLISHED: 16:57 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 04 June 2019

Norman Lloyd Campaign Manager for Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk with Councillor Paul West from Suffolk County Council Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Norman Lloyd Campaign Manager for Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk with Councillor Paul West from Suffolk County Council Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Archant

Children in Ipswich are being encouraged to get out and about and search for the Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk Learning Herd.

The colourful Elmer's Learning Herd were a big attraction at the Suffolk Show Picture: SUZANNE DAYThe colourful Elmer's Learning Herd were a big attraction at the Suffolk Show Picture: SUZANNE DAY

St Elizabeth Hospice's Learning Herd, which will parade into Ipswich on Saturday, June 15, is made up of 84 'young Elmers' which have been lovingly decorated by schools and clubs from across the town.

If you and your family are hoping to discover the Learning Herd this summer you will need to get your hands on the 'Learning Herd Guide'.

Developed with the help of Suffolk County Council the leaflet, which doubles as a poster, has pictures of the colourful Learning Herd and lists where they will be hiding around Ipswich.

Both the Learning Herd guide and the map for Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, include challenges and messages that encourage children to get active. This is supporting the ambition to make Suffolk the most active county in England.

Councillor Paul West, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for Ipswich said "Whatever your age, there's strong scientific evidence that being physically active can help you lead a healthier and happier life. We are therefore delighted that Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk is supporting collective efforts to encourage people in the county to be more active.

"The information incorporated in to both the Learning Herd Guide and the Parade Map will help raise awareness of how active people should be for good health. The Parade itself will provide a wonderful, free, fun opportunity for people of all ages to get moving."

Councillor Paul West hopes Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk will encourage children to get active in Ipswich this summer Picture: SUZANNE DAYCouncillor Paul West hopes Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk will encourage children to get active in Ipswich this summer Picture: SUZANNE DAY

You may also want to watch:

The Learning Herd Guide and Parade Map will be available for visitors to pick up throughout the trail for a suggested donation of £1 each.

Read more: Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk - pre-order your sticker album to join in the fun

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Ipswich Cornhill to get safety boost and new “Cornhenge”

Ipswich council is hoping the changes will not change the overall feel of the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fire spreads across two houses and garages in Ipswich

The fire has broken out an set two homes and a garage alight in Dryden Road, Whitton, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Ipswich Cornhill to get safety boost and new “Cornhenge”

Ipswich council is hoping the changes will not change the overall feel of the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fire spreads across two houses and garages in Ipswich

The fire has broken out an set two homes and a garage alight in Dryden Road, Whitton, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Davies runs 5K scorcher despite ‘hating the track’

Helen Davies, in her Great Britain kit. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Public meeting to be held in opposition to 135 homes and care home for Belstead Meadows

Belstead Meadows. Picture: MARK WARD

The story behind Bishop’s ‘tatty’ Ipswich Town socks

Teddy Bishop's socks were much-discussed online during the final months of last season. Picture: PA

Community’s shock over unexplained death in Ipswich

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists