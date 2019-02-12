Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Former Suffolk firefighter exposed to asbestos for two decades secures ‘substantial’ payout

PUBLISHED: 07:30 15 February 2019

Keith Jordan has been awarded substantial compensation after being exposed to asbestos over the course of his career Picture: ASHTONS LEGAL

Keith Jordan has been awarded substantial compensation after being exposed to asbestos over the course of his career Picture: ASHTONS LEGAL

ASHTONS LEGAL

A former Suffolk firefighter has been awarded “substantial damages” from the county council after being exposed to asbestos over the course of his career.

Keith Jordan, a lifelong Ipswich resident, came into contact with the harmful substance in unprotected conditions while tackling power station and factory fires across the region between 1969 and 1992.

The 73-year-old, a former retained firefighter employed by Suffolk County Council, has since fallen ill with pleural thickening – an asbestos-related lung disease which causes chest pain and breathing difficulties and can be a precursor to more serious conditions.

According to solicitors Ashtons Legal, Mr Jordan had to deal with fires at commercial buildings constructed with large amounts of asbestos, which would have been airborne during the fires and contained within the debris.

The East Anglian firm claimed that breathing apparatus was not worn routinely and neither Mr Jordan nor his colleagues were advised that it was necessary to protect themselves while attending fires or when raking through the debris, extinguishing the hotspots.

It added that firefighters would be located inside and outside burning buildings, unprotected from the ash, debris and asbestos fibres around them.

Mr Jordan said he believed he deserved compensation after “years of diligent service” risking his life to fight fires across the region.

On top of his existing condition, Mr Jordan still runs the risk of contracting mesothelioma, a terminal form of cancer.

Should this happen, he will likely be entitled to further damages from the council.

“Looking back on my early days in the service I recall the importance of breathing equipment wasn’t as well-known as it is today,” he said.

“While breathing in noxious smoke was a worry for me and my colleagues, the potential health risks of inhaling asbestos were simply not thought about or explained to us.

“I often see reports in the news of other firefighters who have gone on to develop mesothelioma, a terminal form of asbestos cancer and other debilitating asbestos conditions and I believe sufferers such as myself need to be fairly compensated after years of diligent service.”

Phoebe Osborne, a personal injury solicitor at Ashtons Legal, who acted on behalf of Mr Jordan, said her client would now have “peace of mind” knowing he could return for further compensation, should his condition deteriorate.

“We are pleased to have obtained this settlement for Mr Jordan and his family,” she said.

“It was a complicated pleural thickening claim, resulting from decades of asbestos exposure in unprotected conditions, sadly one of many cases we see.

“The provisional damages settlement now brings peace of mind to Mr Jordan knowing he can return for further compensation should his condition deteriorate or in the awful event he does go on to develop mesothelioma.”

A spokeswoman for Suffolk County Council said: “This claim has not been fully concluded therefore it is not appropriate to comment at this time.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Funeral director to carry defibrillator in hearse

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Lollipop man admits to setting up camera in school’s disabled toilets

Ipswich Magistrates Court

It’s official - Ipswich is to get a new luxury fashion store

Could this be these empty shops in the Buttermarket be the site of a new fashion store? Picture: Jessica Hill

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ipswich pancake parlour closes after just six months

Peaky Pancakes in Upper Orwell Street has closed. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Unloved ‘because of how they look’ - These are the dogs who are likely to be lonely this Valentine’s Day

Sharpeis wait longer than average to find a home, say the RSPCA. Photo: Getty Images

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo near Eye

A number of appliances have been called to Hestley Green this evening Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Donor gives £150,000 inheritance to hospital which cared for son who died from cancer

Jack Wilkinson, who died of cancer aged 12 in 2006. Picture: COURTESY OF IPSWICH HOSPITAL

Former Suffolk firefighter exposed to asbestos for two decades secures ‘substantial’ payout

Keith Jordan has been awarded substantial compensation after being exposed to asbestos over the course of his career Picture: ASHTONS LEGAL

A veteran youngster, internationals, a loan ranger and the next wave - the players at the core of Town’s future

Jack Lankester, Teddy Bishop and Flynn Downes are at the core of Ipswich Town's future. Picture: ARCHANT

Sears wins goal of the month prize for Villa strike - ‘It’s a painful reminder of what Ipswich will be missing’

Freddie Sears celebrates his second half strike at Villa Park Picture Pagepix

Man whose wife’s CPR training gave him ‘a chance to be resuscitated’ backs Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign

Andy Read, who collapsed with a cardiac arrest at his home in Sudbury in August, is backing our Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign. Picture: ANDY READ
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists