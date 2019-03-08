E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bogus court debt collectors target Suffolk residents

PUBLISHED: 08:28 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:28 18 September 2019

The caller goes on to ask for bank or credit card details Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

The caller goes on to ask for bank or credit card details Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Daisy-Daisy

Suffolk Trading Standards officers are warning people to beware of scam debt collectors.

A number of reports have been received from residents targeted by scam calls claiming to be from court officials collecting unpaid fines.

The scammers threaten further action if the bogus fines remain unsettled.

You may also want to watch:

A Trading Standards spokesman said: "We have received a number of reports from residents across Suffolk who have been subjected to scam calls from someone purporting to be from 'Suffolk County Court'.

"The caller states that there has been a fine issued against the resident and that it must be paid, otherwise further action will be taken.

"The caller then goes on to ask for bank or credit card details.

"If you receive a similar call, hang up and do not give the caller any personal details.

"Report any such calls to us via 03454 040506."

Most Read

Ipswich’s largest B&M to open its doors on Saturday

New B&M Warren Heath Photo: Paul Geater

Man, 35, arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Ipswich’s largest B&M to open its doors on Saturday

New B&M Warren Heath Photo: Paul Geater

Man, 35, arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Long delays after Audi rolls on A14 in Suffolk

A car has rolled on the A14 at Stowmarket blocking one lane. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

How healthy are you? Take this quiz to find out

Suffolk County Council and NHS organisations in the county have launched a new healthy eating campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Saxmundham play centre’s new manager set to be ‘major asset’ say owners

Layden-Grant Seymour, centre manager and head chef Jason Shaw, and Frances Seymour, at the 4 Fun play centre in Saxmundham Picture: 4 FUN

Bogus court debt collectors target Suffolk residents

The caller goes on to ask for bank or credit card details Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

See the Ipswich shopping street quietly making a comeback

Westgate Street in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists