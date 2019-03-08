Bogus court debt collectors target Suffolk residents

The caller goes on to ask for bank or credit card details Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO Daisy-Daisy

Suffolk Trading Standards officers are warning people to beware of scam debt collectors.

A number of reports have been received from residents targeted by scam calls claiming to be from court officials collecting unpaid fines.

The scammers threaten further action if the bogus fines remain unsettled.

A Trading Standards spokesman said: "We have received a number of reports from residents across Suffolk who have been subjected to scam calls from someone purporting to be from 'Suffolk County Court'.

"The caller states that there has been a fine issued against the resident and that it must be paid, otherwise further action will be taken.

"The caller then goes on to ask for bank or credit card details.

"If you receive a similar call, hang up and do not give the caller any personal details.

"Report any such calls to us via 03454 040506."