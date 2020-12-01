Man arrested after police called to court disturbance
PUBLISHED: 13:12 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 01 December 2020
A man has been arrested after police were called to a disturbance outside Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich this morning.
The incident happened shortly before 10am on Tuesday.
Suffolk Constabulary said a 23-year-old Mildenhall man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre for questioning.
Police were understood to have been called to reports of a disturbance involving a man due to attend magistrates’ court on Tuesday morning.
