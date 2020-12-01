E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man arrested after police called to court disturbance

PUBLISHED: 13:12 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 01 December 2020

Police were called to Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called to Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning Picture: ARCHANT

A man has been arrested after police were called to a disturbance outside Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich this morning.

The incident happened shortly before 10am on Tuesday.

Suffolk Constabulary said a 23-year-old Mildenhall man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre for questioning.

Police were understood to have been called to reports of a disturbance involving a man due to attend magistrates’ court on Tuesday morning.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Car fire and multi-car crash disrupt traffic on A14

A person had to be freed from a multi-vehicle on the A14 near Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He was a wonderful man’ – family’s tribute after death of popular taxi driver

Much loved father and grandfather Tim Hoey from Ipswich Picture: TIM HOEY'S FAMILY

Man arrested after police called to court disturbance

Police were called to Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s new Deichmann shoe shop to open on Saturday

The new Deichmann shoe shop in Ipswich will open on Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

12 festive afternoon teas in Suffolk

The Santa's Box afternoon tea from Peanut Parties in Woodbridge Picture: Peanut Parties