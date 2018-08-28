Sunshine and Showers



500-year-old pub left with ‘gaping hole’ in wall after van crash

PUBLISHED: 12:20 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:33 20 December 2018

Pictures have emerged showing damage caused to The White Horse pub following a crash in Station Road, Finningham Picture: ANDREW BROWNLIE



ANDREW BROWNLIE

Pictures have emerged showing damage to an historic village pub in mid Suffolk after an early morning crash.

Police were sent to reports a transit van had hit the White Horse Pub in Station Road, Finningham, at around 7.35am.

No-one was hurt and paramedics were initially called but not required, a Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said.

The van has since been towed away and the road, which was blocked while police worked at the scene, is now back open.

Representatives for the pub have been approached for further comment.

One eyewitness, who lives nearby, captured photographs showing the damage.

“It’s left a gaping hole in the wall, there’s a lot of damage,” said neighbour Andy Brownlie.

“It’s completely demolished – it’s taken out the bit of the pub where the toilet block is.

“We know the owners and understand they were out early this morning and not inside at the time.”

A spokesman for Forefront Carpentry Contractors Ltd confirmed one of their vans was involved in this morning’s crash.

Company bosses have been approached for further comment.

