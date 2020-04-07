Mapped: 5,188 crimes reported in Suffolk in February 2020

More than 5,000 crimes were reported in Suffolk in February – see them all on one map.

Figures obtained from the Police Data website show the 5,188 reports made in February 2020 is a drop from the 5,417 reports made in January.

Almost all types of crime recorded by Suffolk police have gone down, with a decrease of 17% in the number of anti-social behaviour reports from 572 in January to 475 in February.

There was also a 29% decrease in the number of bicycle theft reports.

The most common type of crime recorded was ‘violence and sexual offences’, with 2,053 incidents reported in February - a decrease from 2,146 in January.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “It is important to remember that crime statistics do not give the full picture of a local policing service and overall Suffolk remains a safe county to live and work.

“These figures also need to be set in context regarding certain categories of offences; for instance, incidents of violence can range from reports of an assault by pushing to more serious assaults of grievous bodily harm.

“Similarly, reported incidents of sexual offences can range from indecent exposure to rape.

“The restructure of our neighbourhood policing model in 2018 allowed us to put more than 100 police officers into Safer Neighbourhood Teams to ensure we have the right resources with the right skills and powers to impact on those issues that matter most to communities.”

There were 460 reports of ‘other crime’ and ‘other theft’ which have not been included on this map.

Suffolk Constabulary also handled 11 reports made outside of the county in February 2020 which are not included on this map.

In previous police statistics, as many as 20% of crimes in one month were reported without a location and could not be represented on these maps.

It is unclear if the location of a report was not given by members of the public or recorded by police.

In February 2020, just 49 of 5,188 incidents – less than 1% – did not have a location reported.

Outcomes such as charges and arrests are not included on this map.

The spokesman added: “We’re grateful for the support from the public which is demonstrated every time we appeal for help.

“Preventing and detecting crime also requires effective partnerships and in Suffolk we have strong support from a range of partners in the public, voluntary and private sectors.”