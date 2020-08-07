Mapped: Every crime reported in Suffolk in one month

More than 5,000 crimes were reported in Suffolk in June – see them all on one map.

According to the latest data available on the Police Data website, 5,473 crimes were reported to Suffolk Constabulary in June 2020 – and increase of 18% from May.

The number of reported crimes has been lower during the month’s with the tightest lockdown restrictions, with April and May figures for this year substantially lower than the same months in 2019.

Reports of anti-social behaviour have risen 32% from last month, with 1,025 reports made to the forces in one month.

Reports of ‘violence and sexual offences’ – a category used by Police Data which covers several potential crimes – also rose by 18% from last month, with 2,094 reports made.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “It is important to remember that crime statistics do not give the full picture of a local policing service and overall Suffolk remains a safe county to live and work.

“These figures also need to be set in context regarding certain categories of offences; for instance, incidents of violence can range from reports of an assault by pushing to more serious assaults of grievous bodily harm.

“Similarly, reported incidents of sexual offences can range from indecent exposure to rape.”

The data gathered from the police data website does not have a complete lis of outcomes from the reported crimes.

Not included on the map are 429 reports of ‘other theft’ and ‘other crime’, as well as 41 reports made outside of Suffolk which Suffolk Constabulary responded to.

The spokesman added: “The restructure of our neighbourhood policing model in 2018 allowed us to put more than 100 police officers into Safer Neighbourhood Teams to ensure we have the right resources with the right skills and powers to impact on those issues that matter most to communities.

“We’re grateful for the support from the public which is demonstrated every time we appeal for help.

“Preventing and detecting crime also requires effective partnerships and in Suffolk we have strong support from a range of partners in the public, voluntary and private sectors.”