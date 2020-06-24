E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
300 children to get medals for running or walking one mile a day

PUBLISHED: 12:31 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 24 June 2020

Children at Martlesham Primary Academy completing the Daily Mile in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Children at Martlesham Primary Academy completing the Daily Mile in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Children are to be given medals for completing the Daily Mile challenge during the final stages of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Martlesham Primary Academy pupils completing the Daily Mile last year. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDMartlesham Primary Academy pupils completing the Daily Mile last year. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Over the past few years, young people aged five to 11 have been challenged to walk or jog at their own pace for 15mins every day.

Dozens of schools across Suffolk have signed up to the campaign, with 88 primary schools and nurseries currently registered.

The coronavirus crisis has somewhat disrupted the usual routine of schools and their pupils - yet many young people have kept up their daily routine of exercise despite the challenges of the Covid-19 restrictions.

So now, Keep Moving Suffolk - working with Ipswich Twilight Races - is going to give 300 children under the age of 12 medals for completing their Daily Mile with relatives on any day between June 29 and July 5.

Councillor James Reeder, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for public health, said: “The Daily Mile is a great way of keeping the family active while we still navigate our way through the impact of Covid-19.

“Physical exercise doesn’t have to be daunting and you don’t have to have all the right equipment. It can be as simple as a walk with the family, switching off from the stresses of everyday life and taking fifteen minutes to enjoy each other’s company and use up some pent-up energy.

“It doesn’t matter if you run, jog, walk or toddle, the joy of this is that you can do it at your own pace and can enjoy spending time together being active every day.”

The limited-edition medals will be issued on a first come, first served basis, with every child receiving an e-certificate signed by Elaine Wyllie MBE, founder of The Daily Mile.

She said: “I would encourage families to have fun taking part in the Suffolk Challenge and to continue with The Daily Mile at home whilst the children are not at school.

“Everyone’s mental and physical health will benefit from exercising together outdoors in the fresh air.”

To receive a medal, families simply need to submit a photo of them completing their Daily Mile using the contact form available on the Keep Moving Suffolk website before 5pm on Sunday, July 5.

Topic Tags:

