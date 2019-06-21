Suffolk celebrates everything that makes county so special

Cousins Preston Moran and Maisy Wythe celebrating Suffolk Day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The Suffolk Day big weekender kicks off today - with a host of exciting events to celebrate everything that makes the county so special.

Miss Welham, Sophie, Eddie, Anna, Gracie, Harrison and Mrs Maddox from Stone Lodge Academy, celebrating Suffolk Day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Miss Welham, Sophie, Eddie, Anna, Gracie, Harrison and Mrs Maddox from Stone Lodge Academy, celebrating Suffolk Day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

This is the third annual Suffolk Day, set on the longest day of the year - and looks to be the biggest and best yet.

A wide range of activities are being laid on in celebration, including flower shows, festivals, free entry to museums and even a world record attempt.

And as this year's Suffolk Day falls on a Friday, also coinciding with the Orwell Challenge, the festivities are set to last the entire weekend.

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: "Suffolk Day keeps getting bigger and better, and this year it's been fantastic to see so many events organised across the whole weekend to mark the occasion.

"We're generally a modest bunch in Suffolk and don't like to shout about things too much - but this is the one day a year when we should be telling everyone about what a great part of the world this is.

"I've lived here most of my life and feel very lucky to call it home."

Mark Murphy, breakfast presenter at BBC Radio Suffolk, said he couldn't wait to for the celebrations to begin.

"It's just a brilliant day, really brilliant," he said.

"We have communities getting involved, youngsters getting involved, care homes, schools, clubs, societies, businesses - the whole gamut of Suffolk life. "To see how it has grown in three years from an embryonic idea to what it is today is amazing.

"There's a lot of uncertainty in the world and in this country at the moment and to have a weekend for us all to come together whatever our background or political persuasion is brilliant.

"It's great to celebrate where we live, I think that's very important."

Mr Murphy said while Suffolk has some of the most beautiful countryside and coastline in the whole of the country, "it's the people that make the place".

He added: "Suffolk people are understated, very steadfast and hard working, "I think that what makes the county so great.

"I think Suffolk is the county that has everything."