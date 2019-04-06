Sunshine and Showers

Suffolk Day shop opens for 2019

06 April, 2019 - 05:30
Suffolk Day, 21st June 2019 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The Suffolk Day Big Weekender is fast approaching – and now you can buy a host of Suffolk Day merchandise to celebrate the big day.

The third annual Suffolk Day festivities, which kick off from June 21, look to bring the county together in celebration of everything that makes Suffolk so special.

Taking place on the longest day of the year, the county will be a hive of activity - from parades and garden parties to events for children and services of remembrance.

To make sure everyone is kit out in style for the big day, a Suffolk Day shop has been launched - offering a variety of Suffolk-themed mugs, t-shirts, banners, flags and bunting.

This year’s Suffolk Day is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.

With it falling on a Friday for the first time, organisers were keen to make the most of it and for the fun to continue over the weekend.

Among the day’s events will be the Suffolk Remembers Service, organised by St Elizabeth Hospice, where people can come and light a candle in remembrance of a loved one

The aim is to light 5,000 candles on Felixstowe seafront on the evening of June 21 - 1,000 more than last year.

Easton Farm Park will be hosting special Suffolk Day activities, including a market selling all sorts of delicious goodies, grown or produced in the county.

Suffolk Day also coincides with this year’s Orwell Challenge.

The popular event, on Sunday June 23, will see hundreds take on a picturesque route through the countryside near Ipswich, exploring areas off the beaten track most never have the chance to see.

Organisers are laying on a host of extra activities this year in celebration of our beautiful county.

Suffolk Day is being championed by the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, BBC Radio Suffolk, Suffolk Food Hall and Suffolk County Council.

And it is not too late to create your own Suffolk Day celebration - anybody interested in starting an event can register on the Suffolk Day website.

To find out more about what is happening on the big day visit suffolkday.co.uk and for merchandise see shop.readeroffersplus.co.uk/suffolkdayshop

